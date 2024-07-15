Amazon Prime Day: M3 MacBook Air Sees New Record Low Prices With $200 Off Every Model

by

Amazon today has kicked off early Prime Day deals on Apple's 2024 M3 MacBook Air, with new record low prices on both the 13-inch and 15-inch models. This is the first time we've tracked discounts on these computers in a few weeks, and they're reaching up to $200 off original prices.

Prices start at $898.99 for the 8GB RAM/256GB SSD 13-inch MacBook Air, which is down from $1,099.00. For the bigger model, prices start at $1,099.00 for the 8GB RAM/256GB SSD 15-inch MacBook Air, down from $1,299.00.

$200 OFF
13-inch MacBook Air (256GB) for $898.99

$200 OFF
15-inch MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,099.00

Shoppers should note that Best Buy is offering an extra $50 in savings on these computers, but you'll need to have a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership in order to see the discounts. Otherwise, if you don't have a membership, you can find matching prices on every M3 MacBook Air at Best Buy.

13-inch M3 MacBook Air

15-inch M3 MacBook Air

If you're looking to spend a little less, and are fine with investing in a previous generation model, Amazon also has great deals on the 2022 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. You can get the 256GB model for $799.00 (matched at Best Buy) and the 512GB model for $999.00 (also matched at Best Buy), and they're both $200 off and all-time low prices.

