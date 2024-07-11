Samsung's New Smart Monitor M80D Gets First Discount at $150 Off, Plus More Savings

Samsung this week opened up a new sale on monitors and other devices, including one of the first discounts on the 32-inch Smart Monitor M80D, which just launched last month. You can get this brand new monitor for $549.99, down from $699.99.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Smart Monitor M80D was announced at CES in January and launched in early June. It has much of the same hardware as last year's model and features 400 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate (non variable), 99% sRGB, and adaptive picture technology.

The display also retains key features like USB-C charging connectivity, AirPlay 2 support, an integrated webcam, and several smart TV features that enable it to be used when not connected to a PC.

In terms of new features, the M80D includes a Multi Control feature that allows images and text to be moved between the display and a Galaxy Book, Tablet, or Phone. You can also pair Galaxy Buds to the monitor for a spatial audio experience with head tracking, as well as guided workouts when paired with a Galaxy Watch.



You can also get the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $999.99, down from $1,599.99. At $600 off this is a solid second-best price on the 2023 display, which has a matte display, modular 4K SlimFit camera, and support for Thunderbolt 4.

Additionally, we're tracking a large collection of discounts on Samsung monitors, TVs, and Samsung devices. This includes pre-order offers on the new line of Samsung smartphones, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Buds3 Pro.



