Apple Seeds Third Beta of macOS Tahoe to Developers

Apple today provided developers with the third beta of macOS Tahoe 26 for testing purposes, with the update coming two weeks after the second beta.



Registered developers can download the new beta software through the System Settings app. Right now, there is a bit of a bug with the beta that is preventing Apple silicon Macs from being able to download it. Intel Macs can be updated with no issue, but Apple will need to address the server side bug before it will be available to everyone.

macOS Tahoe features Apple's Liquid Glass redesign, which extends across all of the new updates this year. Apple also brought the Phone and Journal apps to the Mac for the first time, and introduced a new cross-platform Games app.

With the update, Apple overhauled how Spotlight works, enabling new functionality that allows it to be used to complete all kinds of actions like sending emails without having to open up an app. There are also changes to a number of apps, including Messages, Safari, and Notes.

All of the new features that are included in macOS Tahoe are outlined in our dedicated roundup. There were several tweaks made in the second beta, so check that out to see what's changed so far.

Apple plans to release macOS Tahoe to public beta testers in the near future, and the update will see an official launch in the fall.