Apple Reduces Trade-In Values for Select iPhones, Macs, and More

Apple today adjusted its trade-in values for select devices in the United States, with several reductions in value going into effect across the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch models, select Macs and iPads, and some Android smartphones.



Most Apple smartphone reductions were slight: iPhone 14 trade-in values decreased by up to $20, but there were bigger cuts to Android phones. Meanwhile, select Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac models saw the largest downward adjustments. The latest trade-in values are listed below.

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to $620 (vs. $630)

iPhone 14 Plus: Up to $400 (vs. $420)

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Ultra: Up to $355 (vs. $360)

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation): Up to $90 (vs. $110)

Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $125 (vs. $140)

Mac

MacBook Pro: Up to $925 (vs. $1,010)

MacBook Air: Up to $485 (vs. $525)

MacBook: Up to $130 (vs. $145)

iMac: Up to $330 (vs. $420)

iPad

iPad Pro: Up to $565 (vs. $580)

iPad: Up to $225 (vs. $250)

Android

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: Up to $235 (vs. $270)

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: Up to $170 (vs. $235)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Up to $140 (vs. $150)

Google Pixel 6 Pro: Up to $125 (vs. $150)

The full list of trade-in values can be found on Apple's trade-in website.