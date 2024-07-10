Apple's M2 MacBook Air Hits Record Low $799 Price at Best Buy

Best Buy today has Apple's 256GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Air for $799.00, down from $999.00. You'll find all four colors on sale at this price, including Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight.

Compared to previous sales, this is a match of the all-time low price on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. Right now, only Best Buy has this steep discount, and we aren't tracking any notable deals on the 512GB model.

Although there are now updated M3 MacBook Air computers, Apple does still sell the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air as an entry-level option. The model on sale today features an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 8GB RAM, and it should work perfectly for anyone looking for a reliable machine to do basic daily tasks.

