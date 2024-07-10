Apple's Cutesy New Website Pushes Apple Watch for Kids

Apple is encouraging parents to purchase a cellular Apple Watch for their children with a new "Apple Watch For Your Kids" campaign, which appears to be a more informative rebranding of the Apple Watch Family Setup feature that's been around since 2020.

The Apple Watch For Your Kids website walks through how the feature works and the perks. An Apple Watch with cellular can be added to and managed by an adult's iPhone, providing kids with a wrist-worn device for phone calls, text messaging, and location tracking.

Apple touts Schooltime, an option that restrictions notifications and apps during school hours through Do Not Disturb. The Schooltime schedule is set by parents and adds a visible yellow circle to an Apple Watch so teachers are aware the device is not usable during classtime.

Apple also promotes Apple Watch durability and water resistance, as well as the built-in activity tracking options that include workouts for children and activity awards.

The newly rebranded Apple Watch For Your Kids feature is being promoted on the Apple Watch pages, but Apple has not yet updated the support document that walks parents through setup.

Requirements for providing a child with an Apple Watch include a Series 4 or later with GPS + Cellular and a cellular service plan, an ‌iPhone‌ 6s or later (for the parent), a Family Sharing group setup, and Apple IDs for both the parent and child.

macduke Avatar
macduke
32 minutes ago at 09:28 am
If Apple wants to promote this for kids, they need to make it a lot cheaper with a smaller display. Maybe the new plastic model will be geared towards kids?

It also needs to have a rugged display with a lip around it so it won't break so easily. I've been seriously considering getting something like this for my daughter. I don't think a 5th grader needs an iPhone, even though she says so many of her friends have one. But as she moves into middle school and gets involved in more extra-curricular activities, having a barebones cellular watch that can do basic tasks like encouraging healthy behaviors and allowing her to stay in contact with us and see her location would be great.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fidgetyrat Avatar
Fidgetyrat
25 minutes ago at 09:36 am
This will need to be fully re-designed in order to stand up to the abuse of children. As an OCD adult, I have to keep mine with screen protectors and rubber bumpers just to keep it from looking like trash.

I also can't picture my standard sized Series 7 on my child's arm..

Apple is REALLY reaching hard on this one.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MaxYuryev Avatar
MaxYuryev
12 minutes ago at 09:49 am

If Apple wants to promote this for kids, they need to make it a lot cheaper with a smaller display. Maybe the new plastic model will be geared towards kids?

It also needs to have a rugged display with a lip around it so it won't break so easily. I've been seriously considering getting something like this for my daughter. I don't think a 5th grader needs an iPhone, even though she says so many of her friends have one. But as she moves into middle school and gets involved in more extra-curricular activities, having a barebones cellular watch that can do basic tasks like encouraging healthy behaviors and allowing her to stay in contact with us and see her location would be great.
My 11 and 9 year old have Apple watches and its been amazing. They have to request apps if they want to download something and I always know where they are and can call and text them. Applecare is cheap for them and they can use calculator, stop watch, set reminders for themselves. Its been fantastic and I'm going to avoid giving them phones for as long as possible.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
skgmaz Avatar
skgmaz
8 minutes ago at 09:53 am
The lack of international roaming support for these kids watches drives me absolutely *******. That's an Apple-imposed restriction, too! International travel is one of the most useful times for these watches, and they intentionally disallow that. Goddamn it's so ****ing annoying.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
