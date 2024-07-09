Aqara Launches Smart Lock U200 With Apple Home Key Support

Smart home device maker Aqara today announced the launch of the Smart Lock U200, its latest HomeKit-compatible lock option. The U200 has a number of smart features, including compatibility with home key for hands-free door unlocking.



Aqara's latest smart lock uses the Matter smart home protocol, so it works with HomeKit and other Matter-compatible smart home platforms. Aqara says the Smart Lock U200 is one of the first Matter-over-Thread locks that supports the NFC-based home key feature for the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Home key is designed to allow the U200 to unlock when an ‌iPhone‌ or Apple Watch is tapped against the lock, with a digital key stored in the Wallet app. The feature can be set up to allow for unlocking without authentication thanks to an Express Mode feature for quick entry, and unlocking works even if the user's Apple Watch or ‌iPhone‌ runs out of battery.

Like last year's U100 Smart Lock, the U200 is able to sense if the door is open, sending an alert if someone forgets to close the door. It is also able to lock the door automatically after it is shut, which is a handy option.

Multiple entry methods are supported, including unlocking with an ‌iPhone‌ or Apple Watch, a mechanical key, PIN code, fingerprint scan, Aqara app, or an NFC card. There are options for providing one-time passwords and periodic passwords to guests. When enabled, the U200's Quiet Unlock mode disables all beeping and other notifications that typically accompany an unlock, with noise limited to the whir of the motor.

The U200 is sleeker and less industrial looking than the U100 Smart Lock, and it is designed to fit over existing locks without needing modification. There is a rechargeable battery inside that is designed to last for up to six months, and the keypad is powered by AAA batteries or a hardwired connection.

As a Matter-over-Thread device, using the Aqara U200 with a ‌HomeKit‌ setup will require a home hub like the HomePod, HomePod mini, or Apple TV 4K Wi-Fi + Ethernet.

The Smart Lock U200 is available from Amazon for $270. It comes in either black or silver.