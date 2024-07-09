Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Taika Waititi Series 'Time Bandits'

Apple today shared the first trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ series Time Bandits, which is based on the 1981 movie that has the same name. Time Bandits was created by Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement, and Iain Morris, all of whom are known for popular shows.


Waititi and Clement previously teamed up for What We Do in the Shadows, and Waititi has recently worked on Reservation Dogs and Our Flag Means Death. Morris is known for creating The Inbetweeners.

Time Bandits will see an eleven-year-old history nerd teaming up with a ragtag group of thieves to journey through time and space to hunt down treasure. In the trailer, eleven-year-old Kevin finds a portal in the wardrobe in his closet, and is seen journeying through historic locations across time.

The first two episodes of the 10-episode show are set to premiere on Wednesday, July 24, with two additional episodes to follow each week.

Top Rated Comments

vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
4 hours ago at 03:50 pm
Oh man, I remember seeing this as a kid.

Nostalgia overload

Attachment Image
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Nermal Avatar
Nermal
4 hours ago at 03:52 pm

Oh man, I remember seeing this as a kid.
Oddly enough, I just watched it for the first time last week!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Analog Kid Avatar
Analog Kid
4 hours ago at 04:28 pm
Lisa Kudrow? I’m in.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ebika Avatar
ebika
3 hours ago at 05:37 pm
I was really looking forward to this show. I loved the movie and love Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement. Wow that trailer killed most of my anticipation. I'm still going to give it a watch and hopefully it's better than that trailer.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
schmidm77 Avatar
schmidm77
3 hours ago at 05:41 pm
Wow what a steaming pile. When the main characters feel the need to call themselves by the name of the series (because the audience is assumed to be too dumb to get it otherwise I guess) and random supporting characters are constantly interjecting out-of-place wisecracks, you can tell this is going to be the typical modern drivel. Taika Waititi is no Terry Gilliam.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
brunerd Avatar
brunerd
4 hours ago at 04:17 pm
Time Bandits was an epic, insane and utterly awesome movie to me growing up and I'm totally onboard with them having another go at it! The ending of the original left me gobsmacked – it is not a Hollywood "feel good" ending at all! Also villainous "Evil One" has a great monologue about how if he were God he'd have "lasers, 8 o'clock, day one ('//www.youtube.com/watch?v=1viWDlbxAsc')" which used to great effect in Orbital's "The Gun Is Good" ('//www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_uLkiGdtLM') – which also has samples from Zardoz – another insane and epic film starring Sean Connery (but waaaay less silly)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments