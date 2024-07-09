Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Taika Waititi Series 'Time Bandits'

Apple today shared the first trailer for upcoming Apple TV+ series Time Bandits, which is based on the 1981 movie that has the same name. Time Bandits was created by Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement, and Iain Morris, all of whom are known for popular shows.

Waititi and Clement previously teamed up for What We Do in the Shadows, and Waititi has recently worked on Reservation Dogs and Our Flag Means Death. Morris is known for creating The Inbetweeners.

Time Bandits will see an eleven-year-old history nerd teaming up with a ragtag group of thieves to journey through time and space to hunt down treasure. In the trailer, eleven-year-old Kevin finds a portal in the wardrobe in his closet, and is seen journeying through historic locations across time.

The first two episodes of the 10-episode show are set to premiere on Wednesday, July 24, with two additional episodes to follow each week.