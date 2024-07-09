Apple Gives Tips on Avoiding Phishing Scams Amid Warnings of New SMS Threat

by

Apple this month refreshed the security support document that provides iPhone, iPad, and Mac users with tips on how to recognize and avoid social engineering schemes like phishing messages and fake support calls.

iPhone 12 Security Feature
The updated information follows recent reports of "smishing" attacks targeting Apple IDs. Malicious actors have been sending out SMS text messages that attempt to get users to provide their Apple ID usernames and passwords on a fake iCloud website.

Apple's guidelines provide key information that all users should be aware of to protect themselves, such as a recommendation to ignore messages with suspicious links. Apple says that it will not ask for ‌Apple ID‌ passwords or verification codes, and users should contact Apple directly rather than answering a suspicious phone call or message claiming to be from Apple.

Further, Apple will not ask users to log into any website, to tap Accept in the two-factor authentication dialog, or to enter a two-factor code into a website. Apple will also not request that users disable features like two-factor authentication, Find My, or Stolen Device Protection. Apple's security tips:

  • Never share personal data or security information like passwords or security codes, and never agree to enter them into a webpage that someone directs you to.
  • Protect your ‌Apple ID‌. Use two-factor authentication, always keep your contact information secure and up to date, and never share your ‌Apple ID‌ password or verification codes with anyone. Apple never asks for this information to provide support.
  • Never use Apple Gift Cards to make payments to other people.
  • Learn how to identify legitimate Apple emails about your App Store or iTunes Store purchases.
  • Learn how to keep your Apple devices and data secure.
  • Download software only from sources you can trust.
  • Don't follow links or open or save attachments in suspicious or unsolicited messages.
  • Don't answer suspicious phone calls or messages claiming to be from Apple. Instead, contact Apple directly through official support channels.

Scammers will go to great lengths to get personal information, so Apple recommends watching out for tricks like creating a sense of urgency through scare tactics like stolen personal information or unauthorized charges. Scammers are after login information and security codes, so that information should not be entered on a website accessed through a link in a text or an email.

Apple also warns against downloading unrecognized, unsafe software and configuration profiles and following instructions on pop-ups. Users who receive a pop-up should ignore the message and close the entire window or tab.

Apple has further instructions on how to spot social engineering schemes, the forms those schemes can take, and how to report suspicious emails, messages, and phone calls. There is a separate support document on what to expect from Apple Support and the kinds of information Apple will not request.

Popular Stories

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Monday July 8, 2024 5:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article159 comments
iPhone 17 Plus Feature

iPhone 17 'Slim': Everything We Know So Far

Friday July 5, 2024 5:13 am PDT by
In 2025, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone "Plus" device in its iPhone 17 lineup to make way for an iPhone "Slim" – although it may not actually be called this when it debuts in the fall of next year. Even though the iPhone 16 series launch is still over two months away, when you consider that we learned about larger displays on the iPhone 16 Pro models way back in May 2023, rumors...
Read Full Article191 comments
iOS 18 on iPhone Feature

Everything New in iOS 18 Beta 3

Monday July 8, 2024 12:54 pm PDT by
With the third betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 that Apple released today, there are additional tweaks to a number of features like Dark Mode icons, the Photos app, emoji in Messages, and more, with Apple appearing to be preparing for the launch of Apple Intelligence. Apple will continue updating iOS 18‌ over the course of the next couple of months, refining the beta prior to its launch....
Read Full Article97 comments
f1662570472

Report: Apple Watch Series 10 to Offer Larger Screens and Faster Chip, but New Health Features in Trouble

Sunday July 7, 2024 8:31 am PDT by
The Apple Watch Series 10 will feature a larger display and a new chip, but new health monitoring features for the device are now in question, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the design of the Apple Watch Series 10 is "unlikely to look much different" to its predecessor, but it will be thinner. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch...
Read Full Article104 comments
iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2

Apple Leak Confirms Four iPhone 16 Models With Same A18 Chip

Tuesday July 2, 2024 9:48 am PDT by
Code discovered in Apple's backend by Nicolás Alvarez and shared with MacRumors confirms Apple's plans to release four iPhone 16 models this year, and it indicates that the devices will all have the same A-series chip. There are mentions of new model numbers that are not associated with existing iPhones, and that have the numbering scheme Apple uses for its flagship devices. The code...
Read Full Article145 comments
macbook pro blue

Best Buy Takes Up to $500 Off M3 MacBook Pro in New Sale

Sunday July 7, 2024 10:40 am PDT by
Best Buy this weekend is offering a big selection of discounts on Apple's late 2023 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, with up to $500 off select models. These deals are available to all shoppers and do not require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps...
Read Full Article38 comments

Top Rated Comments

JapanApple Avatar
JapanApple
5 hours ago at 04:29 pm
“Download software only from sources you can trust”
these are words to live by
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unity451 Avatar
Unity451
5 hours ago at 04:39 pm
"Smishing" is about the most un-menacing word I can think of. Beware of the Smishers! (by Dr. Seuss)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
anthony131 Avatar
anthony131
3 hours ago at 06:57 pm
Why don’t they send these sorts of announcements out via email? This is the first I’ve heard of such events. Would love my colleagues and family to be made aware of this.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kerr Avatar
kerr
1 hour ago at 08:22 pm
Would be good if Apple could do their part.

iCloud, Apple TV+, software/rental purchases: email from no_reply@email.apple.com with Apple logo and blue verified checkmark. Great!

Hardware purchase: dodgy looking email from au_cons_do_not_reply@asia.apple.com, no evidence to suggest it's legitimate even though it is. Gmail understandably sends such emails to spam folder.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Fuzzball84 Avatar
Fuzzball84
5 hours ago at 04:39 pm
Fishing scams have proliferated but I still don’t see many people down at the pier or by the lake these days.so I have no idea how so many people are getting scammed when participation is down ?

In all seriousness… only visits sites you trust, download from sites you trust and never take a risk if something doesn’t feel right.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
5 hours ago at 04:41 pm
Took a week for this news to show up on most press/news services

original source July 2nd. (link was in the OP)
https://www.broadcom.com/support/security-center/protection-bulletin/apple-ids-targeted-in-us-smishing-campaign

Copy Link
Phishing actors continue to target Apple IDs due to their widespread use, which offers access to a vast pool of potential victims. These credentials are highly valued, providing control over devices, access to personal and financial information, and potential revenue through unauthorized purchases. Additionally, Apple's strong brand reputation makes users more susceptible to trusting deceptive communications that appear to be from Apple, further enhancing the attractiveness of these targets to cybercriminals.
These campaigns are mostly conducted via email although increasingly also through malicious SMS. A very recent case saw a threat actor distributing malicious SMS messages in the United States.
Observed malicious SMS:

* Apple important request iCloud: Visit signin[.]authen-connexion[.]info/icloud to continue using your services.

Typically, smishing actors restrict access to their malicious websites to users on mobile browsers and specific regions to evade detection by monitoring systems. However, in this instance, the malicious website is accessible from both desktop and mobile browsers. To add a layer of perceived legitimacy, they have implemented a CAPTCHA that users must complete. After this, users are directed to a webpage that mimics an outdated iCloud login template.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments