Apple Arcade Adding These New Games in August

Apple today announced three new games coming to Apple Arcade next month, including award-winning roguelike game Vampire Survivors+ and level-based runner Temple Run: Legends on August 1, and physics-based puzzle game Castle Crumble for the Vision Pro on August 29. Apple Arcade games are ad-free and do not offer in-app purchases.



More details can be found in the Apple Newsroom press release. We have pasted Apple's description of each game below.

Vampire Survivors+ for iPhone and iPad:

As players fight for their lives in the toxic, devil-ridden environment of Vampire Survivors+, a whole new world of horror is unleashed. From dusk to dawn, night creatures will cross their paths, forcing them to rely on the goodwill of their fellow survivors in order to prevail. While garlic, a cross, and a magic wand are useful tools to defeat their enemies, the responsibility ultimately lies in their capable hands as they test their strength against these deadly creatures from their touchscreens. This multistage game has a wide array of settings, including a multiplayer mode where up to four players can slay the undead on the same device by connecting game controllers to play together.

Temple Run: Legends for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV:

Run, swim, jump, and join a legion of heroes in Temple Run: Legends. In addition to the classic infinite run mode, players can explore ancient Aperion with fresh gameplay modes, dynamic challenges and rewards, and over 500 levels in story mode. Players should prepare to traverse exciting climates, interact with fascinating inhabitants and creatures, and encounter a unique, all-new cast of characters as they conquer their next adventure.

Castle Crumble, expanding to the Apple Vision Pro:

Players will embark on an adventure across a variety of kingdoms and unique biomes to take down the enemy's castles in this physics-based puzzle game. Unique controls allow players to use their hands to precision target the castles' weak points using powerful explosives, mystical spells, and mysterious unlockable boosts, and watch the castles blast apart across their living rooms.



Accessible through the App Store, Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro, all free of ads and in-app purchases. The service received its first price increase last year, with U.S. pricing rising from $4.99 to $6.99 per month.