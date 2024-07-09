AirTag 4 Pack Drops to $74.98 on Amazon, Alongside Low Prices on Eufy's SmartTrack Accessories

Today we're tracking a collection of Bluetooth tracker discounts on Amazon, which include low prices on Apple's AirTag and Eufy's SmartTrack accessories.



AirTag

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon has the AirTag 4 Pack available for $74.98, down from $99.00. This is a rare match of the all-time low price on the AirTag 4 Pack on Amazon, and a deal we haven't seen in months. The AirTag 4 Pack can be delivered as soon as July 11 for Prime members, and the AirTag 1 Pack is also available for $24.00, down from $29.00.

Eufy

If you want to save more money, Eufy's SmartTrack Card Bluetooth tracker is on sale right now on Amazon. This accessory is priced at $19.99 on Amazon, down from $29.99. You'll need to enter the code EUFYTRACKER at checkout to see this price. The SmartTrack Card is compatible with Apple's Find My app, allowing you to track the device within the app and receive left behind alerts and more.

Additionally, Amazon has Eufy's SmartTrack Link accessories on sale this week, with best-ever prices on every model. For the 1 Pack you'll need to enter the coupon code EUFYTRACK4 at checkout, while the 4 Pack requires you to have a Prime membership in order to see the deal price.



Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.