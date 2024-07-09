AirTag 4 Pack Drops to $74.98 on Amazon, Alongside Low Prices on Eufy's SmartTrack Accessories

Today we're tracking a collection of Bluetooth tracker discounts on Amazon, which include low prices on Apple's AirTag and Eufy's SmartTrack accessories.
AirTag
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Amazon has the AirTag 4 Pack available for $74.98, down from $99.00. This is a rare match of the all-time low price on the AirTag 4 Pack on Amazon, and a deal we haven't seen in months. The AirTag 4 Pack can be delivered as soon as July 11 for Prime members, and the AirTag 1 Pack is also available for $24.00, down from $29.00.
If you want to save more money, Eufy's SmartTrack Card Bluetooth tracker is on sale right now on Amazon. This accessory is priced at $19.99 on Amazon, down from $29.99. You'll need to enter the code EUFYTRACKER at checkout to see this price. The SmartTrack Card is compatible with Apple's Find My app, allowing you to track the device within the app and receive left behind alerts and more.
Additionally, Amazon has Eufy's SmartTrack Link accessories on sale this week, with best-ever prices on every model. For the 1 Pack you'll need to enter the coupon code EUFYTRACK4 at checkout, while the 4 Pack requires you to have a Prime membership in order to see the deal price.
In 2025, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone "Plus" device in its iPhone 17 lineup to make way for an iPhone "Slim" – although it may not actually be called this when it debuts in the fall of next year. Even though the iPhone 16 series launch is still over two months away, when you consider that we learned about larger displays on the iPhone 16 Pro models way back in May 2023, rumors...
Code discovered in Apple's backend by Nicolás Alvarez and shared with MacRumors confirms Apple's plans to release four iPhone 16 models this year, and it indicates that the devices will all have the same A-series chip. There are mentions of new model numbers that are not associated with existing iPhones, and that have the numbering scheme Apple uses for its flagship devices. The code...
The Apple Watch Series 10 will feature a larger display and a new chip, but new health monitoring features for the device are now in question, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the design of the Apple Watch Series 10 is "unlikely to look much different" to its predecessor, but it will be thinner. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch...
Best Buy this weekend is offering a big selection of discounts on Apple's late 2023 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, with up to $500 off select models. These deals are available to all shoppers and do not require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps...
Code discovered on Apple's backend by MacRumors confirms Apple is indeed working on a long-rumored home accessory in addition to the HomePod and Apple TV. The code references a device with the identifier "HomeAccessory17,1," which is a new identifier category. The name is similar to the HomePod's "AudioAccessory" identifier. Interestingly, the 17,1 in the identifier name suggests that...