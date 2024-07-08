Nothing Debuts CMF Phone 1 With Modular Design Starting at $199

CMF, a London-based sub-brand of Nothing, has officially announced the CMF Phone 1, boasting a highly customizable modular design and featuring some decent hardware specs for an Android smartphone that starts at just $199.



The CMF Phone (1) is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and features a 6.67-inch FHD, 120Hz AMOLED display. There's a 50MP Sony camera on the back, accompanied by a second depth sensor for portraits, and a 16MP front-facing camera.

A 5,000 mAh battery offers up to two days of power on a single charge, and the base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and 9-band Dual 5G. As it's a budget device, there are a few tradeoffs – there's no NFC, for example, and the device is only splash-resistant. There's also no wireless charging.

Look beyond the specs though, and the Android phone's big selling point is its unique screw-based system of interchangeable backplates and accessories. CMF Phone (1) users can switch out different colored shells (black, orange, blue, and light green, costing $35 each) using a supplied flathead screwdriver and screws, resulting in a completely different look, right down to a color-matched SIM tray.

One of the screw points includes a dial-style pop-out for mounting optional accessories, including a kickstand, a MagSafe-style wallet case, and lanyard, each costing $25. Accompanying the release of the phone are new CMF Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds and a CMF Watch Pro 2 smartwatch.



Nothing's CMF Phone (1) is launching in the UK and the EU this week, with a launch in the US scheduled for later in July under a "Beta Program," so expect high demand and a possible waitlist. The device costs $199 in the US, £209 in the UK, and €239 in the EU.