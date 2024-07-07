Best Buy Takes Up to $500 Off M3 MacBook Pro in New Sale

by

Best Buy this weekend is offering a big selection of discounts on Apple's late 2023 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, with up to $500 off select models. These deals are available to all shoppers and do not require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership.

macbook pro blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

14-Inch MacBook Pro

Starting with the 14-inch MacBook Pro, Best Buy's new sale is focusing on the higher-end M3 Pro and M3 Max models. Prices start at $1,699.00 for the M3 Pro 512GB model, and also include the M3 Max 1TB model for $2,899.00, both of which represent $300 discounts and all-time low prices.

$300 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Pro, 512GB) for $1,699.00

$300 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Pro, 1TB) for $2,099.00

$300 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Max, 1TB) for $2,899.00

16-Inch MacBook Pro

Moving to the larger display models, you'll find up to $500 off select 16-inch MacBook Pros at Best Buy this weekend. Prices start at $2,199.00 for the M3 Pro, 18GB RAM, 512GB model, and reach $3,499.00 for the high-end M3 Max, 48GB RAM, 1TB model. Just like the 14-inch devices, every discount in this sale represents a record low price on each computer.

$300 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Pro, 18GB RAM, 512GB) for $2,199.00

$500 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Pro, 36GB RAM, 512GB) for $2,399.00

$500 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Max, 36GB RAM, 1TB) for $2,999.00

$500 OFF
16-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Max, 48GB RAM, 1TB) for $3,499.00

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

