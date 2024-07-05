Apple Again Rumored to Bring 5x Telephoto Camera to iPhone 16 Pro
Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro will gain the tetraprism periscope camera with 5x optical zoom that debuted last year on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, DigiTimes reports.
Taiwanese lens manufacturers Largan Precision and Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) are said to be the primary suppliers for the iPhone 16 Pro's tetraprism camera components. Sources close to the supply chain have indicated that both Largan and GSEO are now ramping up production in preparation for the release of the iPhone 16 lineup.
Largan, which supplied the periscope lenses for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, is expected to secure a substantial portion of the orders once again. Largan's chairman, Adam Lin, recently indicated that the optical components sector is expected to see peak sales from September to November, aligning with the anticipated release period for the iPhone 16 Pro models.
GSEO, a new entrant in the supply chain for this component, is reportedly undergoing quality testing with promising results. According to DigiTimes, GSEO's periscope lenses are currently undergoing validation, with production expected to begin in mid-July if they pass the necessary tests.
The tetraprism periscope lens introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers up to 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom – a major improvement over previous models, which were limited to 3x optical zoom at most. In addition to the advancements in optical zoom with the telephoto camera, the periscope lens is also expected to improve overall image stabilization and low-light performance.
