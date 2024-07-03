Tiptop Provides Instant Trade-In Credit for Apple Products When Shopping Online
Tiptop recently announced the launch of its trade-in service, which provides instant credit for over 50,000 items, including Apple products like iPhones and Macs.
Online merchants powered by Shopify, Stripe, and more can offer Tiptop at checkout, with launch partners including electronics brand Nothing, game controller maker Backbone, pre-owned smartphone market Phonedaddy, and others. Tiptop manages the entire program for a merchant, including the trade-in, payment, and shipping.
After selecting the Tiptop option during checkout on a participating merchant's website, you can search for the Apple product or other item that you would like to trade in, confirm the trade-in amount being offered, and choose to pay the remaining balance in full or in four interest-free installments. To send the item being traded in to Tiptop, customers can scan a QR code to start the prepaid shipping process, or have a courier pick up the item.
Tiptop was founded by Bastian Lehmann, who also co-founded popular delivery service Postmates, and its marketing head is former TechCrunch
editor-in-chief Matthew Panzarino. The startup had previously launched a trade-in app
, but it has pivoted to become a trade-in service that online merchants can integrate into the checkout flow.
Popular Stories
Code discovered in Apple's backend by Nicolás Alvarez and shared with MacRumors confirms Apple's plans to release four iPhone 16 models this year, and it indicates that the devices will all have the same A-series chip. There are mentions of new model numbers that are not associated with existing iPhones, and that have the numbering scheme Apple uses for its flagship devices. The code...
The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the first Apple smartphones to adopt Samsung's high performance "M14" OLED display panel, claims a new report coming out of South Korea. According to ETNews, Samsung's "M" series of OLED panels are made for flagship smartphones, while "14" refers to the number of high-performance materials used to produce them. "M14" is the first...
Apple today reclassified the iPhone X, first-generation HomePod, and first-generation AirPods as "vintage" products. The products appeared on Apple's vintage and obsolete products list earlier today. Products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than five and less than seven years ago. Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers continue to offer...
Two years after Apple paid $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over faulty MacBook butterfly keyboards, funds from the settlement will be going out to affected customers. An update on the MacBook Keyboard Litigation Settlement website says that the court issued a payment order on June 27, 2024, with payments set to be issued for approved claims by August 2024. Emails about the...
Apple eventually plans to turn some of its artificial intelligence features into paid services, similar to iCloud+ subscriptions, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that while Apple Intelligence will be free to start, Apple's long-term plan is to launch something like "Apple Intelligence+," with extra features that users pay...
Apple's upcoming iOS 18 software update is packed with features for supported iPhones, but it also promises to make your AirPods Pro experience better with a handful of sophisticated new capabilities that draw from machine learning improvements and AI enhancements. The following five AirPods Pro features are expected to arrive later this year, when iOS 18 is released to the general public in ...