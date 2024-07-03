Tiptop Provides Instant Trade-In Credit for Apple Products When Shopping Online

Tiptop recently announced the launch of its trade-in service, which provides instant credit for over 50,000 items, including Apple products like iPhones and Macs.



Online merchants powered by Shopify, Stripe, and more can offer Tiptop at checkout, with launch partners including electronics brand Nothing, game controller maker Backbone, pre-owned smartphone market Phonedaddy, and others. Tiptop manages the entire program for a merchant, including the trade-in, payment, and shipping.

After selecting the Tiptop option during checkout on a participating merchant's website, you can search for the Apple product or other item that you would like to trade in, confirm the trade-in amount being offered, and choose to pay the remaining balance in full or in four interest-free installments. To send the item being traded in to Tiptop, customers can scan a QR code to start the prepaid shipping process, or have a courier pick up the item.