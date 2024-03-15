TipTop Shop App Offers Single-Transaction Buying, Selling and Device Trade-Ins

TipTop, an app for trading in used devices and getting instant cash, today launched a new feature called Shop. With TipTop Shop, users are able to buy new, open box, and refurbished items, while also trading in old devices at the same time.



The feature allows customers to sell items, trade them in, and/or buy new devices in a single transaction. It is a unique option for a trade-in/device selling app, as there is no need for a multi-step process when upgrading to a new device.



Now, with TipTop Shop you can purchase any item and, at the same time, trade in any device from any manufacturer. Cross brand trade-in is an industry first, as other trade-in programs rely on multiple step transactions, gift cards or other complicated arrangements. Want to trade in your Samsung Galaxy for a new iPad? No problem. An Apple HomePod mini for a solid discount on the new Nintendo Switch? You bet. Trading in your iPhone for a Nothing Phone? We can help with that. And TipTop can do it all in one tap.

TipTop was founded by Bastian Lehmann, the founder and CEO of Postmates, and its marketing VP is former TechCrunch editor-in-chief Matthew Panzarino. The app's trade-in prices are similar to the prices offered by Apple, though it offers more than Apple on some newer devices and less than Apple on older devices.

The app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]