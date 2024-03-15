TipTop Shop App Offers Single-Transaction Buying, Selling and Device Trade-Ins
TipTop, an app for trading in used devices and getting instant cash, today launched a new feature called Shop. With TipTop Shop, users are able to buy new, open box, and refurbished items, while also trading in old devices at the same time.
The feature allows customers to sell items, trade them in, and/or buy new devices in a single transaction. It is a unique option for a trade-in/device selling app, as there is no need for a multi-step process when upgrading to a new device.
Now, with TipTop Shop you can purchase any item and, at the same time, trade in any device from any manufacturer. Cross brand trade-in is an industry first, as other trade-in programs rely on multiple step transactions, gift cards or other complicated arrangements.
Want to trade in your Samsung Galaxy for a new iPad? No problem. An Apple HomePod mini for a solid discount on the new Nintendo Switch? You bet. Trading in your iPhone for a Nothing Phone? We can help with that. And TipTop can do it all in one tap.
TipTop was founded by Bastian Lehmann, the founder and CEO of Postmates, and its marketing VP is former TechCrunch editor-in-chief Matthew Panzarino. The app's trade-in prices are similar to the prices offered by Apple, though it offers more than Apple on some newer devices and less than Apple on older devices.
The app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
Popular Stories
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still around six months away from launching, there are already many rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of March 2024:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with larger 6.3-inch...
Resale value trends suggest the iPhone SE 4 may not hold its value as well as Apple's flagship models, according to SellCell. According to the report, Apple's iPhone SE models have historically depreciated much more rapidly than the company's more premium offerings. The third-generation iPhone SE, which launched in March 2022, experienced a significant drop in resale value, losing 42.6%...
In just four U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or ID to the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports, businesses, and venues. Adoption of the feature has been slow since Apple first announced it in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available in Arizona,...
Apple's next-generation iPad Pro models are expected to be announced in a matter of weeks, so what can customers expect from the highly anticipated new machines? The 2022 iPad Pro was a minor update that added the M2 chip, Apple Pencil hover, and specification upgrades like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The iPad Pro as a whole has generally only seen relatively small updates in...
Apple appears to be internally testing iOS 17.4.1 for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software update in our website's logs this week. Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, ranging from iOS 17.0.3 to iOS 17.3.1. iOS 17.4.1 should be a minor update that addresses software bugs and/or security vulnerabilities. It is unclear when...
Apple today announced three further changes for developers in the European Union, allowing them to distribute apps directly from webpages, choose how to design in-app promotions, and more. Apple last week enabled alternative app stores in the EU in iOS 17.4, allowing third-party app stores to offer a catalog of other developers' apps as well as the marketplace developer's own apps. As of...
Apple acquired Canada-based company DarwinAI earlier this year to build out its AI team, reports Bloomberg. DarwinAI created AI technology for inspecting components during the manufacturing process, and it also had a focus on making smaller and more efficient AI systems. DarwinAI's website and social media accounts have been taken offline following Apple's purchase. Dozens of former DarwinAI ...
With the refresh of the MacBook Air models in March, Apple now has M3 versions of the 13-inch MacBook Air, 14-inch MacBook Pro, and 15-inch MacBook Air, all with the same chip inside. For those trying to decide between the MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air, we did a comparison video to highlight what you're getting with each machine. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...