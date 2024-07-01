Google to Unveil Pixel 9 Phones Next Month Ahead of iPhone 16 Launch

Google will refresh its product lineup this year in the middle of August rather than its usual October timing, which means its latest flagship Pixel smartphones will debut ahead of Apple's annual iPhone upgrade cycle for the first time.

Google last week began sending out media invitations to an August 13 hardware event that will "showcase the base of Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices." Google typically holds its annual Made by Google event in early October to unveil its latest Pixel phones, smartwatches, and Nest-branded devices.

Rumors indicate Google will launch three devices in its forthcoming Pixel 9 lineup, with a new larger 6.2-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL device joining the regular Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. Leaks suggest the Pixel 9 Pro will have a triple rear camera setup. Google is also expected to launch Android 15 touting Gemini AI enhancements and other services.


Alongside new phones, Google is expected to release a Pixel Fold 2 tablet, a Pixel Watch 3 series, and new Pixel earbuds, all of which will compete with Apple devices. The decision to bring forward the hardware upgrades was likely made with one eye on Apple's hardware launches in September, when the iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 9 are expected to be revealed alongside iOS 18 with Apple Intelligence.

