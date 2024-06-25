macOS Sequoia Lets You Customize AirPods Audio in System Settings

macOS Sequoia expands a long-existing accessibility feature on the iPhone and iPad to the Mac: Headphone Accommodations.

macOS Sequoia Headphone Accommodations
On the macOS Sequoia beta, the Headphone Accommodations options are in the System Settings app under Accessibility → Audio. The settings allow you to customize the audio for all AirPods and select Beats headphones. For example, Apple says you can amplify soft sounds and adjust certain frequencies to help music, phone calls, and more sound more crisp.

When a user configures Headphone Accommodations settings for second-generation AirPods Pro on macOS, the adjusted audio will persist when the headphones are connected to other audio sources, according to a note on Apple's developer website.

These settings were previously only available in the Settings app on the iPhone and iPad.

macOS Sequoia is currently in beta for developers, with a public beta to follow in July. The update will likely be widely released in September or October.

Four years later this accessibility feature finally makes it to MacOS. It’s a very useful feature for users who have some hearing issues.


In iOS 14, Apple continues to build out its extensive accessibility features, and here we're going to show you how you can use the new Headphone Accommodations to amplify certain sounds if you're having difficulty hearing them.
Why no parity between iOS and Mac OS on this for so long and other things like Messages?
