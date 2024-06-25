Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and More

Apple today released new firmware update for several products, including the Lightning and USB-C versions of the AirPods Pro 2, the first-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌, the AirPods Max, the second and third-generation AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro, and the PowerBeats Pro.

The second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ models, the PowerBeats Pro, and the Beats Fit Pro now have firmware version 6F8, up from 6F7, while the other models have firmware version 6A326, up from 6A321.

Apple does not often provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware beyond "bug fixes and other improvements," so it is unclear what's new in the update.

Apple doesn't offer instructions on how to upgrade AirPods software, but firmware is generally installed over-the-air while the ‌‌AirPods‌‌ are connected to an iOS device. Putting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ or Beats in the case, connecting to a power source, and then pairing the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods or Beats‌‌‌‌‌ to an iOS device or Mac should force the update.

You can check your ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌ firmware by following these steps:

  • Connect your ‌‌‌‌‌‌AirPods to your iOS device.
  • Open the Settings app.
  • Tap General.
  • Tap About.
  • Tap ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌.
  • Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."

If we learn more about what's new in the firmware release, we'll update this article.

