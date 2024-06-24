Amazon's New Sale Has Big Savings on Popular Accessories From Anker, Eufy, and Jackery

by

Amazon today has a large collection of discounts from Anker, Belkin, Eufy, and Jackery, including a wide array of wall chargers, Bluetooth trackers, and other USB-C accessories. Some of these deals will require you to clip an on-page coupon then head to the checkout screen before you see the final sale price, and some require a Prime membership.

anker 2 orangeNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Eufy's main discount is on the SmartTrack Card for $19.99, down from $29.99. This accessory is shaped like a credit card so it can fit in your wallet and allows you to track it when it goes missing. It's also compatible with Apple's Find My app, so you can get left behind notifications and many other Find My features when you add it to the app.

$10 OFF
Eufy SmartTrack Card for $19.99

Switching to the Anker deals, you can get the 24,000 mAh Prime Power Bank with Smart Digital Display for $109.99, down from $129.99. If you need a bigger battery, you can get the Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light for $129.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $149.99. Additionally, below you'll find more Anker accessories including speakers and USB-C products.

$15 OFF
MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $84.99

$20 OFF
Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light for $129.99

Finally, for the Jackery deals you'll find an array of portable power stations on sale this week, including the Explorer 100 Plus with Solar Panel for $199.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $229.99. This is a miniature-sized portable power station that can fit in the palm of your hand and weighs just 2.13 lbs, while featuring a 31,000 mAh capacity and 128W output.

Belkin

Eufy

Anker

Audio

Portable Batteries

Power Stations

Wall Chargers

Hubs

Jackery

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

Apple Intelligence General Feature

Apple Intelligence Features Not Coming to European Union at Launch Due to DMA

Friday June 21, 2024 9:44 am PDT by
Apple today said that European customers will not get access to the Apple Intelligence, iPhone Mirroring, and SharePlay Screen Sharing features that are coming to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac this September due to regulatory issues related to the Digital Markets Act. In a statement to Financial Times, Apple said that there will be a delay as it works to figure out how to make the new...
Read Full Article798 comments
Apple WWDC24 Apple Intelligence hero 240610

Apple Explains iPhone 15 Pro Requirement for Apple Intelligence

Wednesday June 19, 2024 4:48 am PDT by
With iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, Apple is introducing a new personalized AI experience called Apple Intelligence that uses on-device, generative large-language models to enhance the user experience across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. These new AI features require Apple's latest iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models to work, while only Macs and iPads with M1 or later chips will...
Read Full Article479 comments
amazon echo dot

Amazon Could Charge Up to $10/Month for Alexa

Friday June 21, 2024 2:55 pm PDT by
Apple competitor Amazon is working on a revamp of its Alexa assistant, and the new version could cost up to $10 per month, according to a report from Reuters. The upcoming version of Alexa will support conversational generative AI, and Amazon is planning for two tiers of service. There will be a free tier and a second, premium tier that is priced at $5 at a minimum, with Amazon considering...
Read Full Article153 comments
General Spotify Feature

Spotify Launches Cheaper $10.99/Month Premium Plan Without Audiobooks

Friday June 21, 2024 4:22 pm PDT by
Spotify today announced the launch of a new Basic paid plan that offers a small discount for dropping access to audiobooks. Priced at $10.99 per month, the Basic option includes all of the music benefits of Spotify like ad-free playback, but without added monthly audiobook listening time. The $11.99 standard Premium Individual plan that Spotify offers includes ad-free playback and 15 hours...
Read Full Article148 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Max Generic Feature 2

5 Biggest Changes Rumored for iPhone 16 Pro Max

Wednesday June 19, 2024 5:00 am PDT by
Given Apple's rumored plan to add an all-new high-end tier to its iPhone 17 series in 2025, this could be the year for Apple to bring its boldest "Pro Max" model to the table — the kind of iPhone 16 upgrade that stands tall above its siblings, both figuratively and literally. If you have been holding out for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, here are five of the biggest changes rumored to be coming...
Read Full Article100 comments