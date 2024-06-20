Apple Launches Sale on Mac App Store Games

Several popular Mac App Store games are on sale for the next week, with discounts of up to 75 percent off available. Valheim, Death Stranding Director's Cut, and Inscryption are all half price, with several other titles also on sale at even lower prices.

Valheim - $9.99, down from $19.99

Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99, down from $39.99

Inscryption - $9.99, down from $19.99

Lies of P - $41.99, down from $59.99

Resident Evil Village - $15.99, down from $39.99

Return to Monkey Island - $12.99, down from $24.99

Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99, down from $39.99

GRIS - $2.99, down from $9.99

SnowRunner - $14.99, down from $29.99

Inside - $9.99, down from $19.99

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99, down from $39.99

LUNA The Shadow Dust - $9.99, down from $14.99

Transport Fever 2 - $17.99, down from $35.99

The discounted games can be purchased from the ‌Mac App Store‌ by following this link for story about the sale.

The ‌Mac App Store‌ sale will last from June 20 to June 27.