Logitech Launches 'Keys-To-Go 2' Portable Keyboard for Tablets

Logitech today announced the launch of the Keys-To-Go 2, a new portable wireless keyboard that's designed for tablets and mobile devices like the iPad, and it works as a lightweight alternative for those who do not want to invest in Apple's Magic Keyboard.



The keyboard is designed to work as a standalone device, so it does not attach to the ‌iPad‌, and you will need to pair it with a stand or smart cover for a Mac-like experience. Available in lilac, pale gray, graphite colors, the Keys-To-Go 2 is just under 10 inches long, four inches wide, and it weighs 7.84 ounces.

There is a built-in cover that protects the keyboard during travel, keeping it safe from scratches and spills. It is equipped with scissor keys that have 1mm of travel for a comfortable typing experience, and there is an option to connect to up to three devices and swap between them quickly.

Logitech designed the keyboard with two layouts, including a Universal layout and a dedicated Apple layout for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The top key row features several shortcut keys for adjusting volume, media playback, and screen brightness levels, as well as locking the ‌iPad‌'s display.

The keyboard pairs to an ‌iPad‌ using Bluetooth, and there are replaceable coin cell batteries that Logitech says will last up to three years depending on usage.

The Keys-To-Go 2 keyboard is priced at $80 and it can be purchased from the Logitech website.