Logitech Launches 'Keys-To-Go 2' Portable Keyboard for Tablets
Logitech today announced the launch of the Keys-To-Go 2, a new portable wireless keyboard that's designed for tablets and mobile devices like the iPad, and it works as a lightweight alternative for those who do not want to invest in Apple's Magic Keyboard.
The keyboard is designed to work as a standalone device, so it does not attach to the iPad, and you will need to pair it with a stand or smart cover for a Mac-like experience. Available in lilac, pale gray, graphite colors, the Keys-To-Go 2 is just under 10 inches long, four inches wide, and it weighs 7.84 ounces.
There is a built-in cover that protects the keyboard during travel, keeping it safe from scratches and spills. It is equipped with scissor keys that have 1mm of travel for a comfortable typing experience, and there is an option to connect to up to three devices and swap between them quickly.
Logitech designed the keyboard with two layouts, including a Universal layout and a dedicated Apple layout for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The top key row features several shortcut keys for adjusting volume, media playback, and screen brightness levels, as well as locking the iPad's display.
The keyboard pairs to an iPad using Bluetooth, and there are replaceable coin cell batteries that Logitech says will last up to three years depending on usage.
The Keys-To-Go 2 keyboard is priced at $80 and it can be purchased from the Logitech website.
Popular Stories
Apple did not mention CarPlay during its WWDC keynote this week, but iOS 18 includes a handful of new features for the in-car software. Overall, there is not a whole lot new for CarPlay on iOS 18, with changes seemingly limited to the Messages and Settings apps so far. Below, we recap everything new for CarPlay on iOS 18. New for CarPlay on iOS 18 1. Contact Photos in Messages App...
This year's Apple Watch Series 10 will be thinner and come in larger screen sizes than previous models, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his latest industry note -10-and-98075c44ce92">shared on Medium, Kuo said the screen size options on the next-generation Apple Watch will increase from 41mm to 45mm, and from 45mm to 49mm, while being encased in a thinner design. For reference,...
Apple intends to slim down the MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, and iPhone, with the new ultra-thin M4 iPad Pro a sign of the company's new design trajectory, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. When the M4 iPad Pro was unveiled last month, Apple touted it as the company's thinnest product ever, and even compared it to the 2012 iPod nano to emphasize its slim dimensions. Writing in the latest ...
Apple in iOS 18 added a Vocal Shortcuts accessibility feature, and now that iOS 18 is available in a beta capacity, users have figured out that this option can be used to give Siri a new wake word. With Vocal Shortcuts, you can assign a custom phrase that Siri can understand to launch shortcuts and complete "complex tasks," and one of the shortcuts you can set up is an alternative for "Hey...
iOS 18 includes a handful of enhancements to the Wallet app on the iPhone, with new features for Apple Pay, Apple Cash, event tickets, and more. Below, we outline everything new for the Wallet app on iOS 18, based on information from Apple's press release and a WWDC 2024 coding session. Redesigned Event Tickets Event tickets have an all-new design in the Wallet app on iOS 18, complete...