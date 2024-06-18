iOS 18: Calendar App Design Changes and Reminders Integration

Apple in iOS 18 has given the Calendar app a major update, adding some welcome interface design changes, not to mention long-awaited integration with Reminders.

iOS 18 Calendar Feature
In the month-by-month calendar view, the month now appears in large bold font in the top left, while the Events list toggle has been replaced by a new button that lets you choose between Compact, Stacked, Details, and List views.

ios 18 calendar views
The Compact view looks similar to the standard view in iOS 17, with events indicated by dots (but now colored to indicate which calendar they belong to), while the Stacked view displays each day's events as long thin pills on top of each other.

details calendar view
The new Details view shows the title of every event across the month. One neat additional touch here is that you can use a pinch to zoom gesture to expand or reduce the calendar and create more or less space between the days to view more items. This action also gradually switches between the Compact, Stacked, and Details views. Elsewhere, the List view should be familiar, and shows the month with the selected day's events listed below.

multi day calendar view
In the Today view, you can now switch between a Single Day or Multi Day view, with the latter providing details of all the day's events alongside any upcoming events for the following day.

When you tap the + icon in the top-right corner, a "New" card appears where you can switch between "Event" and "Reminder" tabs at the top. Reminders now appear in your calendar views, where you can mark them as completed.

reminders in calendar
You can also tap a reminder to get a Reminder Details screen, which includes the associated reminder list, plus a link to view that item within the Reminders app. There's also an Edit button in the top-right of the Reminder Details screen, which lets you change everything about the reminder that you can in Reminders, except without you having to leave the Calendar app.

reminder details calendar app
iOS 18 is currently in beta for Apple Developer Program members, with a public beta to follow in July. The update should be widely released in September, but bear in mind that Apple could always make Calendar app changes based on feedback before then.

Top Rated Comments

Account25476
38 minutes ago at 06:22 am
I think they added this feature just to stop me from constantly telling them.

Attachment Image
fwmireault
40 minutes ago at 06:21 am
At this point they should just buy Fantastical
Lyrics23
29 minutes ago at 06:32 am
The more detailed monthly view is long overdue, but so, so welcome.

Hopefully it’ll also be extended to the widget in the (not too distant) future.
ipedro
11 minutes ago at 06:50 am
Do reminders immediately disappear after you've checked?

In the Reminders app in iOS17, if you check a repeating reminder, it disappears and reappears as the upcoming reminder. You never get a sense of completion. Is this fixed in iOS18?

[Click to view video attachment]
