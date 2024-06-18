Apple Expands Vision Pro App Store to New Countries Ahead of Upcoming Launch

Apple today told developers that it is expanding the Vision Pro App Store to new markets ahead of when the device is set to launch in additional countries. Since its February launch, the Vision Pro has been limited to buyers in the United States, but at WWDC, Apple announced plans to bring it to eight new markets.



The Apple Vision Pro will launch in China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore on Friday, June 28, and it will expand to Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom on July 12. Pre-orders for the Vision Pro for the first wave launch countries started on June 13, while pre-orders for the second wave launch countries will begin on June 28.

Apple says that developers can expect their apps and games to be automatically available on the ‌App Store‌ in regions selected through ‌App Store‌ Connect. visionOS app availability and the availability of iPad and iPhone apps on the headset can be managed through the ‌App Store‌ Connect interface.

The Vision Pro is priced at $3,499 in the United States, and has similar pricing in local currency in the countries where it is set to launch.