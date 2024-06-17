Apple's 2024 Back to School Sale Launching This Week

Apple will launch its annual Back to School promotion for university students in the United States and Canada this week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Apple's back to school sales provide students with a free Apple gift card when purchasing a Mac or an iPad, and this year's promotion could help Apple push the new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro models. Last year, Apple offered U.S. students up to $150 when purchasing a Mac and up to $100 when purchasing an ‌iPad‌.

Apple actually began advertising its Back to School sale on social networks in early June, with some Instagram users seeing an ad promoting Macs with discounts to college and university students.

The ad depicted a Back to School image with the following text: "Buy Mac for university or college with education savings. Plus get a gift card for up to $200." The screenshot of the ad was from a Canadian user, and that price point suggests we will see the same $150 discount in the United States that Apple provided last year.



Clicking on the ad redirected to Apple's education website, but the ad seems to have gone up early as there has been no sign of a Back to School promotion as of yet. Last year's back to school sale began on Monday, June 5.