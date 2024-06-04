Apple's 2024 Back to School Sale Likely Launching Soon

Apple could soon launch its annual Back to School promotion for university students in the United States and Canada, based on ads that have been popping up on social networks.

2022 back to school apple feature
On Instagram, Apple is promoting Macs to college and university students. The ad in question depicts a Back to School image with the following text: "Buy Mac for university or college with education savings. Plus get a gift card for up to $200." The screenshot of the ad is from a Canadian user, and that price point suggests we will see the same $150 discount in the United States that Apple provided last year.

apple ad back to school
Clicking on the ad redirects to Apple's education website, but there is as of yet no mention of the back to school sale. Last year's back to school sale began on Tuesday, June 4, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said in his latest Power On newsletter that the 2024 sale will not begin until later in the month.

Apple's back to school sales provide students with a free Apple gift card when purchasing a Mac or an iPad. Last year, Apple offered U.S. students up to $150 when purchasing a Mac and up to $100 when purchasing an ‌iPad‌.

Top Rated Comments

sw1tcher
sw1tcher
36 minutes ago at 02:25 pm
Before someone says it's too soon, past start dates for their back-to-school promo

2023 = June 5
2022 = June 24
2021 = June 17
2020 = June 15
2019 = July 9
2018 = July 12
2017 = July 12
2016 = June 2
2015 = July 23
2014 = July 1
2013 = July 2
2012 = June 11
2011 = June 16
2010 = May 25
2009 = May 27
2008 = June 3
2007 = June 5
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coolaaron88
coolaaron88
22 minutes ago at 02:38 pm
I just remember when you could get an iPod Touch with the purchase of a Mac.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher
sw1tcher
5 minutes ago at 02:55 pm

I just remember when you could get an iPod Touch with the purchase of a Mac.
I remember when you got an Epson inkjet printer
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments