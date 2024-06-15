Amazon's Weekend Sale Has Record Low Prices on M3 MacBook Air, Available From $899
Amazon this weekend has record low prices on every M3 MacBook Air, including the 13-inch and 15-inch models. Amazon introduced this sale about one week ago and it remains one of the only retailers to have these all-time low prices on the 2024 MacBook Air.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Amazon has $200 off the 256GB 13-inch M3 MacBook Air, available for $899.00 in every color, down from $1,099.00. You can also find both 512GB 13-inch M3 MacBook Air on sale at best-ever prices, both hitting $170 off original prices.
Secondly, you can get the 256GB 15-inch M3 MacBook Air for $1,129.00, down from $1,299.00. Similar to the 13-inch models, both 512GB models are available on sale as well, and some have delivery dates for as soon as June 17 for United States residences, while others are slipping into July.
If you need help deciding the right MacBook Air to purchase, be sure to read our buyer's guide comparing each generation of the computer. Additionally, we have a guide that breaks down all of the differences between the 13-inch and 15-inch sizes of the MacBook Air.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
