visionOS 2: Spatial Personas Can Touch Fingers, High Five, Fist Bump Each Other With Visual and Audio Feedback

First introduced in April, spatial Personas in Apple Vision Pro are designed to feel as if they are in the same physical space, and to enhance the experience, the lifelike avatars will soon be able to interact directly with each other using some new gestures in visionOS 2.



Previewed at WWDC last year, spatial Personas allow Vision Pro users to "break out of the familiar FaceTime tile and feel more present, like they are gathered in the same physical space," according to Apple. They feature a transparent background and are able to show body language and additional movement such as hand gestures for a more lifelike experience.

As shared by indie developer xChester on social media, spatial Personas in the same Environment can now high five, fist bump and touch fingers, and the visionOS 2 beta provides visual and audio feedback to highlight the virtual interaction.

Elsewhere in visionOS 2, spatial Personas can be invoked in the Photos app via SharePlay, allowing Vision Pro users to enjoy their panoramas, spatial videos, and more — all while feeling like everyone is in the same physical space.

Persona in visionOS now has both visual and sound feedback when people doing high five, fist bumping or finger touching.

Tried them out with @Chill_VR_Jeff and it's really fun.#WWDC #visionOS #VisionPro #Apple pic.twitter.com/KtIkwgHMHP — xChester ᯅ (@xchester16) June 12, 2024

visionOS 2 is also giving developers more control over spatial Personas that will allow them to fine-tune the placement of Personas in their app, enabling new shared experiences in games, for example.

Apple also released visionOS‌ 1.2 earlier this week, and the update adds Persona improvements such as improved hair and makeup appearance, as well as better rendering for Eyesight.