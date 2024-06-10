Apple Releases visionOS 1.2 With Persona, Eyesight and Virtual Keyboard Improvements

Apple today released visionOS 1.2, the second major update to the ‌visionOS‌ operating system that launched alongside the Vision Pro in February. ‌visionOS‌ 1.2 comes three months after the launch of visionOS 1.1.



‌‌visionOS‌‌ updates can be installed by going to the Settings app on the Vision Pro, selecting the General section, and choosing Software Update. The Vision Pro headset will need to be removed to install new software, with a progress bar available on the front EyeSight display.

‌visionOS‌ 1.2 adds Persona improvements such as improved hair and makeup appearance, as well as better rendering for Eyesight. Messages supports Contact Key Verification, and Apple made improvements to both the Virtual Keyboard and the Mac Virtual Display. Apple's full release notes are below.



Mobile Device Management

- Enables account-driven device and user enrollment using Managed Apple IDs

- Support for device configuration (Wi-Fi, VPN, email accounts, single sign-on, and more)

- Support for deploying apps in volume including iPhone and iPad compatible apps, visionOS apps included in a Universal purchase, and proprietary in-house visionOS apps

- Support for remote erase via MDM and device inventory data Messages

- Adds support for iMessage Contact Key Verification Accessibility

- Closed captions can be anchored to the playback control while viewing Apple Immersive Video Persona (beta) and EyeSight

- Adds an option to enroll your Persona hands-free

- Improves hair and makeup appearance

- Improves neck and mouth representation

- Improves rendering of the eyes for EyeSight Virtual keyboard

- Cursor positioning for text input is now more accurate

- Resolves some instances where the virtual keyboard placement obscures the text input field

- Fixes an issue where in some cases, the text preview on the virtual keyboard may appear out of sync with the text field in the app

- Fixes an issue where the edit menu may appear unexpectedly Mac Virtual Display

- Improves the reliability of discovering and connecting to a Mac using Mac Virtual Display

- Resolves an issue where Universal Control may stop working

- Addresses a connectivity issue that occurs when a previously paired Bluetooth device cannot be found Captive Network Support

- Ability to set up your device while using a captive WiFi network such as those found at hotels, cafes and airports For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The first year of the Vision Pro will see plenty of feature refinements, and Apple has already announced ‌visionOS‌ 2 with even more new additions.