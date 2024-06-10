Apple Releases visionOS 1.2 With Persona, Eyesight and Virtual Keyboard Improvements

by

Apple today released visionOS 1.2, the second major update to the ‌visionOS‌ operating system that launched alongside the Vision Pro in February. ‌visionOS‌ 1.2 comes three months after the launch of visionOS 1.1.

Apple Vision Pro Dual Loop Band Orange Feature 2
‌‌visionOS‌‌ updates can be installed by going to the Settings app on the Vision Pro, selecting the General section, and choosing Software Update. The Vision Pro headset will need to be removed to install new software, with a progress bar available on the front EyeSight display.

‌visionOS‌ 1.2 adds Persona improvements such as improved hair and makeup appearance, as well as better rendering for Eyesight. Messages supports Contact Key Verification, and Apple made improvements to both the Virtual Keyboard and the Mac Virtual Display. Apple's full release notes are below.

Mobile Device Management
- Enables account-driven device and user enrollment using Managed Apple IDs
- Support for device configuration (Wi-Fi, VPN, email accounts, single sign-on, and more)
- Support for deploying apps in volume including iPhone and iPad compatible apps, visionOS apps included in a Universal purchase, and proprietary in-house visionOS apps
- Support for remote erase via MDM and device inventory data

Messages
- Adds support for iMessage Contact Key Verification

Accessibility
- Closed captions can be anchored to the playback control while viewing Apple Immersive Video

Persona (beta) and EyeSight
- Adds an option to enroll your Persona hands-free
- Improves hair and makeup appearance
- Improves neck and mouth representation
- Improves rendering of the eyes for EyeSight

Virtual keyboard
- Cursor positioning for text input is now more accurate
- Resolves some instances where the virtual keyboard placement obscures the text input field
- Fixes an issue where in some cases, the text preview on the virtual keyboard may appear out of sync with the text field in the app
- Fixes an issue where the edit menu may appear unexpectedly

Mac Virtual Display
- Improves the reliability of discovering and connecting to a Mac using Mac Virtual Display
- Resolves an issue where Universal Control may stop working
- Addresses a connectivity issue that occurs when a previously paired Bluetooth device cannot be found

Captive Network Support
- Ability to set up your device while using a captive WiFi network such as those found at hotels, cafes and airports

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:
https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The first year of the Vision Pro will see plenty of feature refinements, and Apple has already announced ‌visionOS‌ 2 with even more new additions.

Related Roundup: visionOS
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

Popular Stories

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday June 6, 2024 4:47 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article159 comments
iOS 18 WWDC 24 Feature 2

iOS 18 Beta Available Next Week With These 25 New Features Expected

Tuesday June 4, 2024 9:57 am PDT by
iOS 18 is just days away, with Apple set to unveil the software update during its WWDC keynote on June 10. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone, with more details outlined in our rumor recap below. The first beta of iOS 18 should be made available to members of the Apple Developer Program immediately after the WWDC keynote, and a public beta will likely follow in July....
Read Full Article126 comments
iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

New: 'Apple Intelligence' AI Service for iOS 18 Will Have These Features

Friday June 7, 2024 4:13 am PDT by
Apple will announce its new AI feature set for Apple devices at WWDC on June 10, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that it will be officially called "Apple Intelligence." The AI capabilities will be coming to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15. The features will be opt-in, meaning Apple won't make users adopt them if they don't want to. The processing requirements of AI will mean that...
Read Full Article147 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID

iOS 18 Will Let You Lock Apps Behind Face ID, Sources Say

Saturday June 8, 2024 8:36 pm PDT by
iOS 18 will offer a new security feature that allows users to lock individual apps, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. This feature will give users the option to lock built-in iPhone apps like Mail, Messages, Notes, Phone, Photos, Safari, Settings, and more, providing an extra layer of privacy and security. Unlocking an app would require Face ID authentication, and it is ...
Read Full Article84 comments