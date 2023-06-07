Vision Pro to Get Even More Human-Like 'Spatial Personas' for FaceTime

by

Apple's new Vision Pro headset can scan a user's face and use advanced machine learning to create a photorealistic "Persona" of them for video calls. And in a future visionOS update, these avatars will become even more realistic.

Vision Pro Spatial Personas

Spatial Persona on Vision Pro

In its Platforms State of the Union video for developers this week, Apple announced that it is working on "Spatial Personas" that will allow Vision Pro users to "break out of the familiar FaceTime tile and feel more present, like they are gathered in the same physical space." Spatial Personas will have a transparent background and be able to display more movement and body language for a more lifelike experience.

Vision Pro Persona

A regular Persona on Vision Pro

Spatial Personas will be available on FaceTime calls, including for SharePlay sessions.

"In a SharePlay session, Spatial Personas let you feel present with others in a way technology has never enabled before," said Apple, in a related WWDC video. "You can look your friends in the eye, express yourself naturally with movement and body language, and best of all, enjoy a shared activity together using your app."

Apple said a developer preview of Spatial Personas will be available later this year, but it did not indicate when the feature will be publicly released. Vision Pro does not launch until early 2024 in the U.S. and will be priced at $3,499.

Top Rated Comments

myusernamedoesnotmatter Avatar
myusernamedoesnotmatter
16 minutes ago at 07:59 am
#2creepy4me
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
16 minutes ago at 08:00 am
Beautiful, the most advanced first generation
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xraydoc Avatar
xraydoc
14 minutes ago at 08:02 am

#2creepy4me
Yeah, the demo in the keynote was kind of weird.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
12 minutes ago at 08:04 am
This is an impressive forward-thinking technology but I'm not a fan of 3D Spatial Personas'. It just looks creepy. No matter who it's going to be. It will always remind me of Zuckerberg.

Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ChromeAce Avatar
ChromeAce
12 minutes ago at 08:04 am
By all means let’s combine “Spartial Personas” with “Personal Voice” and then our AI-generated images and sounds can just talk to each other over FaceTime long after we’re dead.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
txscott Avatar
txscott
8 minutes ago at 08:07 am
I don’t want to interact with peoples’ personas, I want to interact with them as they actually are. Especially people I’m close to, children and grandchildren come to mind. I want them to interact with me as well.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
