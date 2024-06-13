Low Prices Hit Apple's AirTag and Anker's Bluetooth Trackers, Alongside Apple Pencil Deals

Amazon today has a few discounts across popular Apple accessories, including the AirTag and Apple Pencil. We're also tracking a few discounts on Eufy's own Bluetooth tracking accessories, the SmartTrack Link, which are slightly more affordable than the AirTag.



Starting with the AirTag, you can get the 4 Pack of trackers for $79.99 on Amazon, down from $99.00. This is a solid second-best price on the accessory, and just about $5 higher than the all-time low price.

Anyone who needs a Bluetooth tracker but wants to save a bit of money should look at Anker's Eufy brand of trackers, which are on sale on Amazon right now and compatible with Find My on Apple devices. These start at just $15.99 for one tracker and raise to $48.99 for a 4 Pack. Eufy also has a SmartTrack Card, but right now there is no deal on that tracker.

If you're shopping for an Apple Pencil, Amazon has multiple models on sale this week. The biggest discount can be found on the Apple Pencil 2 at $50 off, but you can also find sales on the newer Apple Pencil with USB-C from 2023 and the Apple Pencil Pro.

