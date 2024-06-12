Hackers Access Tile's Internal Tracking Tools, Customer Data

by

Tile, known for its Bluetooth tracking devices, was recently hacked, according to a report from 404 Media. A hacker was able to gain access to Tile's internal tools that are used for processing location data requests for law enforcement officers, and that gave the hacker customer names, addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers.

tile sticker feature
Data breaches are not uncommon these days, but Tile was not forthcoming about the attack and did not mention it until being contacted by 404 Media. The site learned about the breach from the hacker. Tile parent company Life360 published a statement about the attack on its website after being prompted to do so by 404 Media.

Similar to many other companies, Life360 recently became the victim of a criminal extortion attempt. We received emails from an unknown actor claiming to possess Tile customer information. We promptly initiated an investigation into the potential incident and detected unauthorized access to a Tile customer support platform (but not our Tile service platform). The potentially impacted data consists of information such as names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, and Tile device identification numbers. It does not include more sensitive information, such as credit card numbers, passwords or log-in credentials, location data, or government-issued identification numbers, because the Tile customer support platform did not contain these information types.

We believe this incident was limited to the specific Tile customer support data described above and is not more widespread. We take this event and the security of customer information seriously. We have taken and will continue to take steps designed to further protect our systems from bad actors, and we have reported this event and the extortion attempt to law enforcement. We remain committed to keeping families safe online and in the real world.

While no location information was obtained, the incident is alarming because of the nature of the tool that the hacker was able to access. The hacker was able to get into Tile's system using credentials from a former Tile employee, and was able to get into a tool that could be used to look up Tile customers by phone number. Part of that tool allowed for searching location history.

Tile told 404 Media that the hacker would not have been able to access location data from the platform that was attacked, but did not confirm whether the hacker had the appropriate authentication to perform a location request once the internal tool was accessed.

Tile is one of Apple's main competitors in the item tracking space, with Tile's trackers available as an alternative to Apple's AirTags.

Popular Stories

iOS 18 Mock iPhone 16 Feature Gray

Revealed: iOS 18 Works With These iPhone Models

Monday June 10, 2024 3:57 am PDT by
iOS 18 will be compatible with the same iPhone models as iOS 17, according to a post on X today from a private account with a proven track record of sharing build numbers for upcoming iOS updates. iOS 18 will be compatible with the iPhone XR, and hence also the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models with the same A12 Bionic chip, but older iPhone models will miss out. Here is the full...
Read Full Article81 comments
ios 18 tile summary

Apple Announces iOS 18 With New Customization Features, Redesigned Photos App, and More

Monday June 10, 2024 10:17 am PDT by
Apple today previewed iOS 18, the next major update to the operating system for the iPhone, with new customization features, a redesigned Photos app, and more. iOS 18 features new customization tools for the Home Screen. App icons now feature Dark Mode and users can tint them with a color to create a unique look. Apps can also now be placed anywhere on the Home Screen freely. The Control...
Read Full Article172 comments
WWDC24 Live Coverage Article

WWDC 2024 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 18, Apple's AI Push, and More

Monday June 10, 2024 9:20 am PDT by
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. MacRumors is on hand for the event and we'll be sharing details and our thoughts throughout the day. We're expecting to see a number of software-related announcements with a focus on Apple's efforts to infuse AI throughout its operating systems and apps....
Read Full Article1390 comments
iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

Massive iPhone Upgrade Coming This Week But These Devices Will Miss Out

Sunday June 9, 2024 1:25 pm PDT by
Apple is planning a major AI overhaul in iOS 18, with a feature set it is referring to as "Apple Intelligence." However, these new features will not work on older iPhones, even if they do appear on the new operating system's device compatibility list. Apple's initial AI roadmap for iOS 18 is said to come in two parts: Basic AI features that will be processed on-device, and more advanced...
Read Full Article245 comments
Next Gen CarPlay WWDC24 1

Apple Provides Updated Look at Next-Generation CarPlay at WWDC 2024

Monday June 10, 2024 7:11 pm PDT by
Apple today shared a few WWDC 2024 coding sessions related to its upcoming next-generation CarPlay system ahead of its launch later this year. The sessions include lots of updated next-generation CarPlay images, with one revealing new Vehicle, Media, and Climate apps in action for the first time. MacRumors previously discovered evidence of these apps in the iOS 17.4 beta. Next-generation...
Read Full Article74 comments
iPad Air 5

New: iPadOS 18 Drops Support for These iPad Models

Monday June 10, 2024 4:16 am PDT by
iPadOS 18 will drop support for iPad models equipped with the A10X Fusion chip, according to a post on X today from a private account with a proven track record of sharing build numbers for upcoming iOS and iPadOS updates. In other words, iPadOS 18 will drop support for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Support for the sixth-generation iPad, which uses the...
Read Full Article94 comments
ios 18 button bulge

iOS 18 Adds Pop-Out Bezel Animation When Pressing iPhone Buttons

Tuesday June 11, 2024 10:40 am PDT by
iOS 18 includes a small but interesting change for the buttons on the iPhone, adding more of a visual element when changing volume, activating the Action button, or locking the screen. When you press an iPhone button in iOS 18, the display bezel bulges outward slightly. This feature is available for the volume buttons, Action button and the power button, and it will also likely be used for...
Read Full Article97 comments

Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
39 minutes ago at 05:06 pm

Using credentials of a former employees is not hacking. Tile was the victim of a data breach.
Well, not disabling access of the account of a former employee to me means that that company doesn’t understand security, plain and simple
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
47 minutes ago at 04:58 pm
Using credentials of a former employees is not hacking. Tile was the victim of a data breach.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hieranonymous Avatar
hieranonymous
45 minutes ago at 05:01 pm
Meanwhile Tile has been complaining Apple doesn’t give it higher-lever system access.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
drumcat Avatar
drumcat
54 minutes ago at 04:52 pm
Tile lost my business with their insistence on sealed batteries. Adios, Tile. Too late now.`
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dtich Avatar
dtich
45 minutes ago at 05:01 pm

Yikes.

Cue the "that would never happen with AirTags" vs. "that could happen with AirTags" debate...
But... that would never happen with AirTags. :D Not really a debate.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
34 minutes ago at 05:12 pm

Well, not disabling access of the account of a former employee to me means that that company doesn’t understand security, plain and simple
I agree. It sounds like several people at Tile failed to do their job. No excuse for this kind of elementary data breach to have occurred not to mention having to be told about the data breach. Whomever is in charge of security need to be fired.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments