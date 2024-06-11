iCloud Interface Gets Overhaul in iOS 18

In iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, Apple revamped the iCloud section of the Apple Account (formerly Apple ID) that's available in the Settings app. The redesigned interface has much of the same functionality, but a "Saved to ‌iCloud‌" feature makes it clearer how storage is being used.



Saved to ‌iCloud‌ replaces Apps Using ‌iCloud‌, and it provides more information at a glance. Rather than just listing whether ‌iCloud‌ is on for an app, you can see how much storage space Messages takes up, how many Notes are stored, how many Photos are in ‌iCloud‌, and more.

Tapping into each section provides additional detail and tools for managing storage, much of which was available before. While the main interface no longer shows where the majority of ‌iCloud‌ storage is going by file type, tapping the Storage bar shows the full breakdown and list of apps using the most storage.

If you subscribe to ‌iCloud‌+, there's a new "Subscriber Edition" icon, which is similar to the icon that Apple uses for Apple News+. ‌iCloud‌+ features can be listed and managed through the ‌iCloud‌+ section.

There's also a more prominent "Recommended For You" suggestions interface that recommends things like deleting inactive backups, upgrading to a new ‌iCloud‌+ plan, and more, along with quicker access to ‌iCloud‌ backups.