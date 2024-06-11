Apple Music Features Improved Spotify-Like Queue System on iOS 18

by

Apple has revamped the song queuing system in the Music app on iOS 18, and early reaction to the changes has been overwhelmingly positive.

iOS 18 Music Queue
Notable changes include a new "Add Songs to Queue" button at the bottom of the queue, an option to clear the entire queue all at once, and the ability to change the currently playing song without having the queue disappear. In addition, the former "Play Last" menu option has been replaced with "Add to Queue." While listening to a playlist, it is now possible to add a song to the queue for immediate playback after the current song, whereas the song would previously get added to the end of the playlist.

These changes bring Apple Music's queuing system on iPhone more in line with Spotify, and the Android version of the Apple Music app. It also brings Apple Music's queuing system more in line with how it worked back on iOS 9.

iOS 18 is currently available in beta for members of the Apple Developer Program, with a public beta to follow in July. The update should be widely released in September, allowing everyone to try out the new queuing system.

Top Rated Comments

kalafalas Avatar
kalafalas
52 minutes ago at 11:38 am
FINALLY!!!!

This is how it worked all the way back in iOS 9 (and on the music app on macOS this whole time). Glad to see they came back around :)
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xxray Avatar
xxray
50 minutes ago at 11:40 am
Words aren’t enough to express how happy I am about this change. The current/old queuing system is so frustrating, convoluted, and tedious. It’s been my biggest complaint about Apple Music. This upgrade alone makes me tempted to jump on the iOS 18 beta.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
casperghst42 Avatar
casperghst42
57 minutes ago at 11:34 am
I would be very happy if I could just play the music I put on my iPhone, without any advertisement or suggestions from Apple. But I guess that would be too much to ask.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MakeAppleAwesomeAgain Avatar
MakeAppleAwesomeAgain
50 minutes ago at 11:40 am
Please fix local music libraries on macOS, it’s so bad you won’t believe it. Navigation is totally broken when searching. Sometimes I wish we’d go back to the latest iTunes version with Cover Flow. I don’t care that it was bloated, it was brilliant for local music libraries.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ShivneelSingh Avatar
ShivneelSingh
46 minutes ago at 11:45 am
OMG finally!! It’s only took ten years but this is soooo useful.

Now Apple Music is perfect.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Alexndar Avatar
Alexndar
43 minutes ago at 11:47 am
Glad to hear that.
I've long returned to local everything though. Gotten tired of subscriptions adding up.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
