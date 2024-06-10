Next Apple Watch Activity Challenge to Recognize International Day of Yoga on June 21

International Day of Yoga is set to take place on Friday, June 21, and Apple is celebrating with an Activity Challenge that will let Apple Watch users earn a yoga badge and a set of animated yoga stickers.

Find your flow on International Day of Yoga. On June 21, do a yoga workout of 10 minutes or more and you’ll earn this award. Record it with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

Apple holds Activity Challenges for various holidays and events throughout the year, and began offering awards for International Day of Yoga back in 2019.

Any yoga workout will fulfill the requirement, as long as you select the yoga workout type from the Workout app on the Apple Watch or use an app that adds yoga workouts to the Health app.