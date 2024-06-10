macOS 15 Rumored to Support Same Macs as macOS Sonoma, With One Possible Exception

Just hours before Apple announces macOS 15 during its WWDC keynote today, a proven leaker has revealed alleged compatibility details for the software update.

macOS 15 Header
In a post on X, the leaker said macOS 15 will be compatible with all Apple silicon Macs with the M1 chip and newer, and all Intel-based Macs equipped with Apple's T2 security chip. If this information is accurate, macOS 15 would be compatible with all Macs that support macOS Sonoma, with one possible exception: the 2019 iMac.

macOS Sonoma is compatible with the 2019 iMac, which does not have a T2 chip, so it is unclear if that model will support macOS 15 or be dropped.

Here is the rumored compatibility list for macOS 15:

  • MacBook Pro: 2018 and later
  • MacBook Air: 2018 and later
  • Mac mini: 2018 and later
  • iMac: 2019 and later*
  • iMac Pro: 2017
  • Mac Studio: 2022 and later
  • Mac Pro: 2019 and later

* iMac would be 2020 and later if a T2 chip is required.

Even if macOS 15 supports many Intel-based Macs, new on-device AI capabilities will likely be limited to Apple silicon Macs, which have a Neural Engine.

The leaker who revealed this information has a private account on X, so we have elected not to share its name or link to it, but they have shared accurate compatibility information and build numbers for Apple's software updates in the past.

What name will Apple use for macOS 15? That remains a mystery.

