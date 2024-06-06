Apple Arcade Adding These New Games in July

Apple today revealed three new games coming to Apple Arcade on July 3, including town-building strategy game Outlanders 2: Second Nature, side-scrolling action game Punch Kick Duck+, and the calm and relaxing game Zen Koi Pro+. All games available on Apple Arcade are ad-free and do not offer in-app purchases.



More details about these games can be found on the Apple Newsroom, and the App Store descriptions for each title are pasted in part below.

Outlanders 2:

Welcome back to the Outlands! A new, courageous generation of outlanders is ready to redefine life on the Outlands, with new approaches to building and surviving, uncharted heights and horizons, and an ecosystem more vibrant than ever before. Outlanders 2 is the latest installment of the charming town-builder that captivated players with its imaginative levels, easy-to-understand but hard-to-master gameplay, and offbeat humor.

Punch Kick Duck+:

Fighting is all about timing. Just ask any duck. The right move + right time = swift victory. All you need to do is PUNCH KICK DUCK! The cruel Baron Tigrisso has imprisoned you in his tower. Fight hordes of the Baron's hench-critters as you battle up the tower to confront your captor.

Zen Koi Pro+:

Collect & nurture colorful koi fish as they grow & transform into dragons in this calming, offline game. Find your zen & unwind with enchanting music & beautiful visuals.

Accessible through the App Store, Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro, all free of ads and in-app purchases. The service received its first price increase last year, with U.S. pricing rising from $4.99 to $6.99 per month.