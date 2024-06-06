2024 Apple Design Award Winners Announced Ahead of WWDC
Ahead of WWDC next week, Apple has announced the winners of its annual Apple Design Awards, honoring 14 best-in-class apps and games.
Here are this year's winners, with one app and one game chosen per category:
Apple says this year's winning apps and games were selected based on "stellar design, technical achievement, and innovation." More details about each app and the developers behind them can be found in Apple's press release.
In past years, Apple Design Award winners have been revealed at a presentation during WWDC, so Apple pre-announcing the list is a notable change.
WWDC begins with Apple's keynote on June 10 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with the company expected to unveil iOS 18 and other major software updates.
