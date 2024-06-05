Apple Vision Pro Developer App Includes Immersive Environment for WWDC Session Videos

The Vision Pro version of the Apple Developer app has a special immersive Environment included that can be used as a backdrop for watching session videos when WWDC begins next week.



Apple's Environment for the Developer app features a black background with neon light animations in the colors of the WWDC artwork that Apple is using this year. It serves as a visually interesting background that's not too distracting for those who want to watch WWDC content with the world shut out.

The Environment is similar to those that Apple has created for general use, such as Yosemite, Mount Hood, and the Moon. It can be accessed when using the Apple Developer app, and immersion can be adjusted with the Digital Crown.

WWDC is set to begin next Monday, with a keynote event that will take place at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The keynote can be watched in the Apple Developer app, on YouTube, in the Apple TV app, or on Apple's website. WWDC sessions will be available starting on Monday, with Apple releasing new content throughout the week.

The Vision Pro Developer app can be downloaded from the visionOS App Store for free.