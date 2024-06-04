Some AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon Customers Report Issues With Calls
There appears to be an outage with at least one U.S. cellular carrier, with customers unable to place or receive calls. AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers have been complaining about the issue on social networks, and there are also reports of outages on the Down Detector website.
It is not clear which carrier is experiencing problems, as a dropped call from a customer with an issue could cause the person on the other end to think it was their own carrier.
The greatest number of reports on Down Detector are from AT&T users, so it is possible that the problem originates there, but Verizon's outage page does say it is looking for reports of an issue in New York.
Customers affected have been reporting dropped calls and an inability to hear the person they're attempting to communicate with.
