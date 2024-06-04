Save on Popular Accessories From Anker, Eufy, and Jackery on Amazon
Amazon is back today with a large collection of discounts from Anker, Eufy, and Jackery, including a wide array of wall chargers, Bluetooth trackers, and other USB-C accessories. Some of these deals will require you to clip an on-page coupon then head to the checkout screen before you see the final sale price, and some require a Prime membership.
This week Eufy has a few discounts on its Find My-compatible SmartTrack Bluetooth tracker accessories, including the SmartTrack Card for $16.98, down from $29.99. You can also get the SmartTrack Link in multiple pack options, starting at $13.99 for the 1-Pack, down from $19.99. Both of these beat the deals we last saw on these trackers in early May.
Switching to the Anker deals, you can get the 20,000 mAh Prime Power Bank with Smart Digital Display for $89.98 if you're a Prime member, down from $129.99. If you need a bigger battery, you can get the Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light for $129.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $149.99. Additionally, below you'll find more Anker accessories including speakers and USB-C products.
Highlights of Jackery's deals include the Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station, available for just $99.99, down from $149.00. This is a miniature-sized portable power station that can fit in the palm of your hand and weighs just 2.13 lbs, while featuring a 31,000 mAh capacity and 128W output.
Eufy
- SmartTrack Link 1-Pack - $13.99, down from $19.99
- SmartTrack Link 2-Pack - $29.88, down from $35.99
- SmartTrack Link 4-Pack - $48.99 for Prime members, down from $69.99
- SmartTrack Card - $16.98, down from $29.99
Anker
Audio
- Soundcore Motion 300 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - $64.99, down from $79.99
Portable Batteries
- MagGo Power Bank 10,000 mAh - $69.99 for Prime members, down from $89.99
- Nano Power Bank with Built-In USB-C Cable - $38.24 with on-page coupon, down from $49.99
- Prime Power Bank 20,000 mAh with 100W Charging Base - $149.99 for Prime members, down from $184.99
Power Stations
- MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station - $69.99 with on-page coupon, down from $99.99
- MagGo 3-in-1 Folding Charging Station - $93.49 for Prime members, down from $109.99
- Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light - $129.99 with on-page coupon, down from $149.99
- 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Cube - $112.46, down from $149.99
- SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station - $1,299.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,999.00
Wall Chargers
- 20W USB-C Charger - $13.99, down from $16.99
- 100W 3-Port USB-C Charger - $42.99 for Prime members, down from $74.99
- 6-in-1 Nano Charging Station - $49.49 with on-page coupon, down from $65.99
- Prime 67W 3-Port Charger - $59.99, down from $65.99
Hubs
- 4-Port USB-C Hub - $9.99, down from $19.99
- 10-in-1 USB-C Hub - $59.99, down from $149.99
Jackery
- Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station - $99.99 with on-page coupon, down from $149.00
- Explorer 600 Plus Portable Power Station - $419.00 with on-page coupon, down from $499.00
- Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station - $499.00, down from $579.00
- Expansion Battery Pack for 1000 Plus - $509.00 with on-page coupon, down from $799.00
- Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station - $619.00, down from $999.00
- Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station - $1,299.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,899.00
- Expansion Battery Pack for 2000 Plus - $1,199.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,599.00
- Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station - $2,149.00 with on-page coupon, down from $2,799.00
