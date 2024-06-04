Save on Popular Accessories From Anker, Eufy, and Jackery on Amazon

Amazon is back today with a large collection of discounts from Anker, Eufy, and Jackery, including a wide array of wall chargers, Bluetooth trackers, and other USB-C accessories. Some of these deals will require you to clip an on-page coupon then head to the checkout screen before you see the final sale price, and some require a Prime membership.

This week Eufy has a few discounts on its Find My-compatible SmartTrack Bluetooth tracker accessories, including the SmartTrack Card for $16.98, down from $29.99. You can also get the SmartTrack Link in multiple pack options, starting at $13.99 for the 1-Pack, down from $19.99. Both of these beat the deals we last saw on these trackers in early May.

Eufy SmartTrack Card for $16.98

Eufy SmartTrack Link 4-Pack for $48.99

Switching to the Anker deals, you can get the 20,000 mAh Prime Power Bank with Smart Digital Display for $89.98 if you're a Prime member, down from $129.99. If you need a bigger battery, you can get the Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light for $129.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $149.99. Additionally, below you'll find more Anker accessories including speakers and USB-C products.

MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $69.99

Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light for $129.99

Highlights of Jackery's deals include the Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station, available for just $99.99, down from $149.00. This is a miniature-sized portable power station that can fit in the palm of your hand and weighs just 2.13 lbs, while featuring a 31,000 mAh capacity and 128W output.

Jackery Explorer 100 Plus for $99.99

Eufy

Anker

Audio

Portable Batteries

Power Stations

Wall Chargers

Hubs

Jackery

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

