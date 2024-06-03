Apple Releases Revised iPadOS 17.5.1 Update for iPad 10

Apple today released a new version of iPadOS 17.5.1, specifically for the 10th-generation low-cost iPad. The update is a second version of iPadOS 17.5.1, with a version number of 21F91, up from the original 21F90 version.



The iPadOS 17.5.1 update can be downloaded through Finder or iTunes, and it does not appear to be over-the-air as of yet. ‌iPad‌ 10 owners who already installed iPadOS 17.5.1 may not see the update, and it may be limited to those who have not yet downloaded the software.

There is no word on why Apple has released a new version of iPadOS 17.5.1 for the 10th-generation ‌iPad‌.

iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1 previously came out on Monday, May 20, and included a fix for a bug that could cause images to reappear in the Photos app even after being deleted. Apple said the bug was caused by a database corruption issue.