Exclusive: iOS 18 to Add Text Effects to iMessage
Apple plans to add a new text effects feature to the Messages app on iOS 18, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
While it is already possible to send iMessages with bubble effects or full-screen effects, such as invisible ink or confetti, the text effects would allow you to add animations to individual words within a message. With the Messages app set to gain RCS support on iOS 18, it is possible the text effects will also work with green bubbles.
Our hope is that Apple will also add bold, italics, and underline formatting options alongside the text effects, but we have not confirmed that possibility.
In addition to the text effects and RCS support, the Messages app on iOS 18 will reportedly gain an AI-powered autocompletion tool.
As a refresher, RCS support will provide an improved messaging experience between iPhones and Android devices compared to the current SMS standard. Just like iMessage, RCS features higher-resolution photos and videos, audio messages, typing indicators, read receipts, the ability to send messages over a Wi-Fi network, and better functionality for group chats.
iOS 18 is set to be unveiled during the WWDC keynote on June 10, and the first beta should be made available to members of the Apple Developer Program immediately after the presentation. The first public beta of iOS 18 will likely follow in July, and the update should be widely released to all users with a compatible iPhone in September.
