Apple Says iPhone 5s Now Obsolete as iPod Touch 6 Becomes 'Vintage'

Apple today made three changes to its vintage and obsolete products list, involving the iPhone 5s, sixth-generation iPod touch, and an older iMac model.



First, Apple now considers the iPhone 5s to be an "obsolete" product worldwide, meaning that Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers no longer offer repairs or other hardware service for the device. Apple says it considers a product "obsolete" once seven years have passed since the company last distributed it for sale.

Apple released the iPhone 5s in September 2013, with its key new feature being the Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the Home button. The device also introduced the A7 chip, which was Apple's first iPhone chip with 64-bit architecture.

Second, the sixth-generation iPod touch and the late 2015 edition of the 21.5-inch iMac with a Retina 4K display are now classified as "vintage" products, as more than five years have passed since the company stopped distributing the devices for sale. Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers can continue to offer repairs for vintage products for up to two more years, but only if the necessary parts remain available.

The sixth-generation iPod touch was released in 2015, and it was the second-last model of the device. Apple discontinued the iPod touch line in 2022.