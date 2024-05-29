Apple Shares WWDC 2024 Playlist With One Hour of 'Summer Sounds'
Excited for WWDC 2024? Get in the mood with the official Apple Music playlist for the event, which features 20 songs from a variety of artists, including Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Tommy Richman, Dominic Fike, and others.
"Check out this playlist of summer sounds to get ready for the biggest Apple developer event of the year," said Apple, in a social media post today.
WWDC 2024 kicks off with Apple's keynote on June 10
at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with the company expected to outline its AI strategy following the rise of services like ChatGPT. Apple will preview its latest software updates during the keynote, including iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, visionOS 2, and more.
Apple shared the full schedule for WWDC 2024 this week, and the Apple Developer app should be updated for the event soon. In addition to being posted on Apple's website, WWDC sessions will be available on YouTube going forward.
