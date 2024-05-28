T-Mobile Announces UScellular Acquisition, Promises Improved Connectivity in Rural Areas

T-Mobile today announced plans to purchase UScellular's wireless operations for $4.4 billion, a deal that includes UScellular's wireless customers, stores, and select cellular spectrum.

According to T-Mobile, the purchase will provide millions of UScellular customers access to the T-Mobile network, improving connectivity in underserved rural areas. T-Mobile also plans to use the spectrum and wireless assets from UScellular to expand its home broadband offerings.

T-Mobile's press release suggests that wireless customers across the United States will "benefit from enhanced choice and competition," wording aimed at the federal regulators who will need to approve the deal. UScellular will retain ownership of some of its spectrum and its towers, with T-Mobile planning to lease space on approximately 2,000 towers.

UScellular customers will have the option to stay on their existing plans or move to an unlimited T-Mobile plan with no switching costs.

T-Mobile has previously acquired MetroPCS and Sprint, with the latter merger occurring in 2020 after it was previously called off in 2014. U.S. regulators have been concerned with the lack of a fourth major carrier in the United States and could be hesitant to approve yet another T-Mobile purchase.

T-Mobile says that the deal should close in mid-2025.

Top Rated Comments

Morod Avatar
Morod
44 minutes ago at 04:47 pm
Consolidation is never good for consumers, IMO.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
39 minutes ago at 04:52 pm
I no longer trust T-Mobile about anything
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ssspinball Avatar
ssspinball
31 minutes ago at 04:59 pm
Would love to hear T-Mobile explain how removing a competitor results in “enhanced choice and competition”.

Don’t piss on our heads and tell us it’s raining!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dampfnudel Avatar
dampfnudel
38 minutes ago at 04:52 pm

Consolidation is never good for consumers, IMO.
As a T-Mobile One subscriber, I learned that last week. If you learned that as a T-Mobile subscriber too, let the FCC know that they broke their un-contract promise that only you can change the price. They still have that 2017 press release on their website.

https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us/articles/360001201223-Phone-Form-Descriptions-of-Complaint-Issues
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iksretep Avatar
iksretep
45 minutes ago at 04:46 pm
Promise a price guarantee?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SierraVista Avatar
SierraVista
41 minutes ago at 04:49 pm
And there goes the last “big” regional carrier.

I’m old enough to remember when Sprint ruined the Nextel iDEN network (imagine an iDEN iPhone with a PTT button!). Consolidation is not a good thing.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
