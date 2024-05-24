Best Buy's Memorial Day Sale Has Record Low Prices on iPads, MacBooks, and Much More

by

Best Buy today kicked off its Memorial Day weekend sale, and it has some of the best prices we've tracked in weeks on iPads and MacBooks. Specifically, you'll find record low prices on the 5th generation iPad Air, iPad mini 6, M2 MacBook Air, and M3 MacBook Pro.

new best buy blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Of course, Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is a sitewide event that reaches far beyond just Apple products. You can find great discounts for the next three days on home appliances, TVs, video games, headphones, sound bars, e-readers, smart home products, and more.

SITEWIDE SALE
Best Buy Memorial Day Event

9th Gen iPad

ipad best buy blue
Starting with the cheapest iPad in this sale, you can get the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad at $249.99, down from $329.00. My Best Buy Plus/Total members can also get a low price on the 256GB Wi-Fi model this holiday weekend at $389.99.

$80 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $249.99

$90 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $389.99

5th Gen iPad Air

ipad air blue image
Best Buy also has a host of deals on the previous generation iPad Air, offering record low prices on the entire lineup in all colors. You can get $200 off every one of these tablets this weekend, starting at $399.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air.

$200 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $399.99

$200 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $549.99

$200 OFF
64GB Cellular iPad Air for $549.99

$200 OFF
256GB Cellular iPad Air for $699.99

iPad mini 6

ipad mini blue
Another iPad on sale is Apple's iPad mini 6, available for $399.99 in every color of the 64GB Wi-Fi model, down from $499.00. You'll also find the 256GB Wi-Fi model discounted, and both cellular models.

$100 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini for $399.99

$100 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini for $549.99

$100 OFF
64GB Cellular iPad mini for $549.99

$100 OFF
256GB Cellular iPad mini for $699.99

13-inch M2 MacBook Air

macbook air bb blue
Every model of the 2022 13-inch MacBook Air is available for $150 off this weekend at Best Buy. The 256GB model is on sale for $849.00 and the 512GB model is available for $1,049.00. These deals beat the previous prices by about $50, and you don't need to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member to get them.

$150 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $849.00

$150 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,049.00

15-inch M2 MacBook Air

new macbook air blue
You can get the 512GB M2 15-inch M2 MacBook Air on sale for $1,199.00, down from $1,499.00. Now that this computer has been discontinued, we aren't seeing as much stock at third-party retailers, so this could be one of your last chances to get a steep discount on this model.

$300 OFF
15-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,199.00

13-inch M3 MacBook Air

m3 macbook air blue
Moving to the newer M3 MacBook Air, Best Buy has the 13-inch model at a discount right now, offering $100 off nearly every model. Prices start at $999.00 for 256GB and also include both 512GB notebooks.

$100 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (256GB) for $999.00

$100 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (8GB/512GB) for $1,199.00

$100 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,399.00

M3 MacBook Pro

m3 macbook pro new blue
These deals are focused on the 14-inch models of the MacBook Pro, and only a select few are being discounted for My Best Buy Plus/Total members. If you don't have a membership, you can still get these computers for solid second-best prices this weekend.

Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total membership required to see final deal price.

$150 OFF
M3 14-inch MacBook Pro (8GB/512GB) for $1,449.00

$200 OFF
M3 14-inch MacBook Pro (8GB/1TB) for $1,599.00

$200 OFF
M3 14-inch MacBook Pro (16GB/1TB) for $1,799.00

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Pro Max Generic Feature 2

5 Biggest Changes Rumored for iPhone 16 Pro Max

Tuesday May 21, 2024 7:29 am PDT by
Given Apple's rumored plan to add an all-new high-end tier to its iPhone 17 series in 2025, this could be the year for Apple to bring its boldest "Pro Max" model to the table — the kind of iPhone 16 upgrade that stands tall above its siblings, both figuratively and literally. If you have been holding out for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, here are five of the biggest changes rumored to be coming...
Read Full Article96 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.5.1 With Fix for Reappearing Photos Bug

Monday May 20, 2024 10:11 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1, minor updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last September. The 17.5.1 updates come a week after the launch of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5. iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's...
Read Full Article389 comments
maxresdefault

iPhone SE 4 With Face ID Said to Be Priced Below $500

Monday May 20, 2024 3:43 am PDT by
Apple is targeting a sub-$500 starting price for its upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE model despite a raft of rumored upgrades coming to the more affordable device. According to leaker Revegnus on X, the U.S. launch price of the fourth-generation iPhone SE will either remain at the same $429 starting price as the current model, or will see an increase of around 10%. Either way, Apple's...
Read Full Article108 comments
microsoft surface pro qualcomm

Microsoft Says New Surface Pro is Faster Than 15" M3 MacBook Air

Monday May 20, 2024 3:19 pm PDT by
Microsoft is going all in on AI, today introducing a series of Copilot+ PCs that have AI-focused hardware. The new Surface Pro is one of the first Copilot+ PCs, equipped with Qualcomm's Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite processor. Microsoft is already pitting the Surface Pro against Apple's M3 MacBook Air, and in marketing materials, claims that the Surface Pro has superior processing power and...
Read Full Article520 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Cameras

iPhone 16 Pro Max to Feature New 48MP Wide and Ultra Wide Cameras

Tuesday May 21, 2024 3:36 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max will boast a bigger main camera sensor while both iPhone 16 Pro models will feature a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera for the first time, claims a rumor coming out of Asia. According to Weibo user OvO Baby Sauce OvO, the main camera of the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be based on an advanced custom 48-megapixel Sony IMX903 sensor. In contrast, the iPhone 16 Pro will use...
Read Full Article46 comments