Best Buy's Memorial Day Sale Has Record Low Prices on iPads, MacBooks, and Much More

Best Buy today kicked off its Memorial Day weekend sale, and it has some of the best prices we've tracked in weeks on iPads and MacBooks. Specifically, you'll find record low prices on the 5th generation iPad Air, iPad mini 6, M2 MacBook Air, and M3 MacBook Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Of course, Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is a sitewide event that reaches far beyond just Apple products. You can find great discounts for the next three days on home appliances, TVs, video games, headphones, sound bars, e-readers, smart home products, and more.

9th Gen iPad



Starting with the cheapest iPad in this sale, you can get the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad at $249.99, down from $329.00. My Best Buy Plus/Total members can also get a low price on the 256GB Wi-Fi model this holiday weekend at $389.99.

5th Gen iPad Air



Best Buy also has a host of deals on the previous generation iPad Air, offering record low prices on the entire lineup in all colors. You can get $200 off every one of these tablets this weekend, starting at $399.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air.

iPad mini 6



Another iPad on sale is Apple's iPad mini 6, available for $399.99 in every color of the 64GB Wi-Fi model, down from $499.00. You'll also find the 256GB Wi-Fi model discounted, and both cellular models.

13-inch M2 MacBook Air



Every model of the 2022 13-inch MacBook Air is available for $150 off this weekend at Best Buy. The 256GB model is on sale for $849.00 and the 512GB model is available for $1,049.00. These deals beat the previous prices by about $50, and you don't need to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member to get them.

15-inch M2 MacBook Air



You can get the 512GB M2 15-inch M2 MacBook Air on sale for $1,199.00, down from $1,499.00. Now that this computer has been discontinued, we aren't seeing as much stock at third-party retailers, so this could be one of your last chances to get a steep discount on this model.

13-inch M3 MacBook Air



Moving to the newer M3 MacBook Air, Best Buy has the 13-inch model at a discount right now, offering $100 off nearly every model. Prices start at $999.00 for 256GB and also include both 512GB notebooks.

M3 MacBook Pro



These deals are focused on the 14-inch models of the MacBook Pro, and only a select few are being discounted for My Best Buy Plus/Total members. If you don't have a membership, you can still get these computers for solid second-best prices this weekend.

Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total membership required to see final deal price.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.