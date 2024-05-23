Amazon and Best Buy Take Up to $300 Off Apple's M3 MacBook Pro

Today we're tracking a few discounts on Apple's 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon and Best Buy, including multiple record low prices on the notebook. Shoppers should note that at Best Buy, you'll need a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership in order to see the final deal prices.

The most notable discount is on the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro (16GB RAM/1TB) for $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00 [matched at Best Buy]. There's also the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro (8GB RAM/512GB) for $1,449.00, down from $1,599.00 [matched at Best Buy], which is a second-best price.

If you're looking for an upgraded model, Amazon has the 14-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro (1TB) for $2,899.00, down from $3,199.00. This is an all-time low price on the high-end MacBook Pro, and at $300 off it's one of the steepest discounts we've seen on the late 2023 lineup.

Finally, Amazon has one notable discount on the larger 16-inch MacBook Pro. You can get the M3 Pro/36GB RAM/512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,599.00, down from $2,899.00. This one is only available in Silver, and it has a delivery estimate of May 25 for Prime members, or May 28 for regular shipping.

