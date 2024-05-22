Best M4 iPad Pro Cases Currently Available

Apple launched its new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models on May 15, and there's still a notable lack of cases available for the device. For new owners wanting to protect their pricey investment from scuffs or an accidental drop, we've shortlisted a handful of options.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We would have included the popular Zugu brand in this shortlist, but the company says it is still working on new cases for the M4 iPad Pro and plans to make them available in June or July.



Burton Goods Magnetic Leather Case



A full-grain leather case with a soft microfiber lining, Burton Goods' slim but pricey case props up to offer multiple viewing angles, and the front flap supports the iPad Pro's sleep/wake function. Equipped with "rare-earth magnets," it also includes a magnetic tab that folds back when not in use and secures an Apple Pencil Pro during transit. There's an internal leather pocket for storing a few documents, and it's topped off with a hand-stitched French hem. The 11-inch model costs $169.95, while the 13-inch version comes in at $179.95. Burton Goods is the recent new venture of Brian Holmes, former Pad & Quill president.

Torro Leather Case



Handcrafted using cowhide leather, Torro's case offers one of the more elegant finishes out of the cases listed here. The inner frame is designed for optimal shock absorption to protect against drops and impacts, while flexible sides aim to make it easy to insert and remove the iPad. It offers three adjustable standing angles, the highest angle for watching videos and the lowest for a stable surface to type or use your Apple Pencil. It also includes an indented groove on the side of the frame for charging Apple Pencil Pro, as well as the USB-C, and 2nd Gen Apple Pencils. Lastly, the front cover supports the iPad's sleep/wake feature. Pre-orders are open for the 11-inch ($74.99) and 13-inch ($89.99) versions, and the cases ship by May 30.

Otterbox Statement Series Studio Case



The Statement Series Studio Case is slim and features a soft, durable fabric finish. The adjustable stand offers a range of viewing angles for typing, streaming, drawing, or video calls. Its front detaches to save space while working or commuting. There's also decent corner protection to save the screen in the event of a drop, and it includes a dedicated space to store your Apple Pencil. It's a pricey option though: The 11-inch model is $89.95, while the 13-inch version is $99.95. Color options are limited to Blue and Gray.

UAG Metropolis SE Series Folio



The Metropolis SE Series is foremost designed for protection, and has a robust and durable design. Constructed with a lightweight composite material and a soft, impact-resistant core, this case is engineered to withstand significant drops. The corners also provide additional defense against scratches and dents in the event of accidental falls. The folio cover doubles as a stand, and the case also features a smooth PU exterior that's easy to wipe clean, while the Apple Pencil holder supports Apple Pencil pairing and charging. UAG says the case has been tested for medical environments, and can be sanitized with medical-grade wipes and disinfectants repeatedly without compromising its integrity. Available in Cloud Blue, Black, Bordeaux, and Olive colors, the Metropolis SE comes in 11-inch ($69.95) and 13-inch ($79.99) versions.

ESR Rebound Magnetic Case



Essentially a cheap version of Apple's Smart Folio, this could serve as an interim option until more quality cases become available. The front trifold cover supports sleep/wake mode and can be folded into two stand positions, one for viewing and another for writing. Unlike Apple's case, the ESR alternative includes a magnetic flap that secures and charges your Apple Pencil while you're on the move. Constructed entirely from TPU (a flexible, rubber-like plastic), it has strong magnets that securely hold the iPad Pro in place. While it may not have the premium feel of higher-end cases, it is lightweight, sturdy, and provides easy access to the tablet's ports and buttons. Both 11-inch ($19) and 13-inch ($24) versions are available.

Apple Smart Folio Case



Apple's Smart Folio has been a staple accessory for quite some time, and is known for its elegant design rather than its protective capabilities. It's not cheap, but thanks to some additional magnets, the latest version boasts a wider range of viewing angles. The front cover offers sleep/wake functionality and can fold to create a convenient stand. It attaches magnetically to the back, eliminating the need for snaps and providing minimal edge protection. Available in three colors — black, white, and denim blue — the Smart Folio is available in both 11-inch ($79) and 13-inch ($99) variants.

