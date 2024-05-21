Adobe Lightroom Gains AI-Based Generative Remove Tool for Eliminating Unwanted Objects

Adobe today updated its Lightroom software for the iPad and Mac with Generative Remove, an AI-powered feature that can remove any element from a photo with a single click. Generative Remove eliminates unwanted objects in images non-destructively, intelligently matching the removed area with AI-generated content that matches the surrounding photo.



Generative Remove is able to fix everything from an unwanted reflection in water to wrinkles in a tablecloth in food photography. It works with complicated backgrounds, and can be used for removing distractions from images or retouching photos.

According to Adobe, users can expect to see "high-quality, realistic and stunning results." The Generate Remove feature is powered by Adobe Firefly, generative AI features that have previously been available in Photoshop. Generative Remove is available today as an early access feature for Lightroom for mobile, desktop, ‌iPad‌, Web, and Classic.

Along with Generative Remove, Adobe is also adding automatic presets for Lens Blur, a feature that is able to add blur effects to any part of a photograph, plus Lens Blur includes improved subject detection. Other improvements include HDR optimization, a streamlined mobile toolbar on the ‌iPad‌, and instant access to photo libraries in the ‌iPad‌ and Mac apps for faster editing.

The new features are free for existing Lightroom users, with Lightroom access available starting at $9.99 per month.